Assen World Superbike Superpole Results: Alvaro Bautista gets the better of Jonathan Rea
Results from Superpole, round 3 of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Assen, Netherlands.
Alvaro Bautista has regained the advantage at the Dutch World Superbike round after beating Jonathan Rea to pole position.
On just his first flying lap Rea set the fastest time of the weekend before teammate Alex Lowes bettered the six-time world champion by over a tenth.
- Assen World Superbike FP3 Results: Gardner fastest in the wet from Bautista
- “What I saw wasn’t enough” to take Toprak into MotoGP - “Yamaha can’t wait”
Rea then pitted immediately while championship leader Alvaro Bautista closed to within two tenths of provisional pole.
Andrea Locatelli was another who found pace on his second flying lap as he jumped ahead of Dominique Aegerter for P4.
With every other rider back in pit lane, Rea chose to go very early for his second run although it proved to be a good decision as he went back into top spot.
The most in-form rider in World Superbike then responded as Bautista went onto provisional pole before nearly improving again on his next effort.
Rea challenged Bautista after setting three red sectors, however, the Kawasaki rider narrowly missed out in sector four as he regained P2 from Razgatlioglu.
|2023 World Superbike Assen, Netherlands - Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:33.542s
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.027s
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.119s
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.199s
|5
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.212s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.257s
|7
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.414s
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.443s
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.597s
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.657s
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.661s
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.718s
|13
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.768s
|14
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.849s
|15
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.860s
|16
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.946s
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.148s
|18
|Bradley Ray
|GRB
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.253s
|19
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.377s
|20
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.610s
|21
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.056s
|22
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+2.435s
|23
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing
|+2.501s
|24
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.536s
|25
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+2.938s
Assen World Superbike records
Most Wins - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team (16)
Lap record - 1’32.934s Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team (2022)
2022 race winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
After two dry practice session on Friday, riders had a damp track to contend with for FP3 as Remy Gardner made the most of the conditions by finishing just under eight tenths clear of Bautista.
Razgatlioglu, who struggled for performance in the dry, bounced back with a top three result while Rea was one of four riders who chose not to set a lap time.
Assen Schedule
Friday
Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15
Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30
Superpole - 10:10-10:25
Race 1 - 13:00
Sunday
Warm-up - 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race - 10:00
Race 2 - 13:00