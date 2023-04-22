Assen World Superbike Superpole Results: Alvaro Bautista gets the better of Jonathan Rea

22 Apr 2023
Alvaro Bautista, Dutch WorldSBK, 21 April

Results from Superpole, round 3 of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Assen, Netherlands.

Alvaro Bautista has regained the advantage at the Dutch World Superbike round after beating Jonathan Rea to pole position.

On just his first flying lap Rea set the fastest time of the weekend before teammate Alex Lowes bettered the six-time world champion by over a tenth.

Rea then pitted immediately while championship leader Alvaro Bautista closed to within two tenths of provisional pole.

Andrea Locatelli was another who found pace on his second flying lap as he jumped ahead of Dominique Aegerter for P4. 

With every other rider back in pit lane, Rea chose to go very early for his second run although it proved to be a good decision as he went back into top spot.

The most in-form rider in World Superbike then responded as Bautista went onto provisional pole before nearly improving again on his next effort. 

Rea challenged Bautista after setting three red sectors, however, the Kawasaki rider narrowly missed out in sector four as he regained P2 from Razgatlioglu.

2023 World Superbike Assen, Netherlands - Superpole Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:33.542s
2Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.027s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.119s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.199s
5Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.212s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.257s
7Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.414s
8Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.443s
9Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.597s
10Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.657s
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.661s
12Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.718s
13Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+0.768s
14Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+0.849s
15Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.860s
16Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.946s
17Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.148s
18Bradley RayGRBMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.253s
19Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.377s
20Tom SykesGBRPuccetti Kawasaki+1.610s
21Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.056s
22Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+2.435s
23Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing+2.501s
24Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.536s
25Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.938s

Assen World Superbike records

Most Wins - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team (16)

Lap record - 1’32.934s Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team (2022)

2022 race winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

After two dry practice session on Friday, riders had a damp track to contend with for FP3 as Remy Gardner made the most of the conditions by finishing just under eight tenths clear of Bautista.

Razgatlioglu, who struggled for performance in the dry, bounced back with a top three result while Rea was one of four riders who chose not to set a lap time. 

Assen Schedule

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 13:00

 