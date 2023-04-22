Alvaro Bautista has regained the advantage at the Dutch World Superbike round after beating Jonathan Rea to pole position.

On just his first flying lap Rea set the fastest time of the weekend before teammate Alex Lowes bettered the six-time world champion by over a tenth.

Rea then pitted immediately while championship leader Alvaro Bautista closed to within two tenths of provisional pole.

Andrea Locatelli was another who found pace on his second flying lap as he jumped ahead of Dominique Aegerter for P4.

With every other rider back in pit lane, Rea chose to go very early for his second run although it proved to be a good decision as he went back into top spot.

The most in-form rider in World Superbike then responded as Bautista went onto provisional pole before nearly improving again on his next effort.

Rea challenged Bautista after setting three red sectors, however, the Kawasaki rider narrowly missed out in sector four as he regained P2 from Razgatlioglu.

2023 World Superbike Assen, Netherlands - Superpole Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:33.542s 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.027s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.119s 4 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.199s 5 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.212s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.257s 7 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.414s 8 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.443s 9 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.597s 10 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.657s 11 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.661s 12 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.718s 13 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +0.768s 14 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.849s 15 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.860s 16 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.946s 17 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.148s 18 Bradley Ray GRB Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.253s 19 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.377s 20 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +1.610s 21 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.056s 22 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +2.435s 23 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing +2.501s 24 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.536s 25 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.938s

Assen World Superbike records

Most Wins - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team (16)

Lap record - 1’32.934s Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team (2022)

2022 race winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

After two dry practice session on Friday, riders had a damp track to contend with for FP3 as Remy Gardner made the most of the conditions by finishing just under eight tenths clear of Bautista.

Razgatlioglu, who struggled for performance in the dry, bounced back with a top three result while Rea was one of four riders who chose not to set a lap time.

Assen Schedule

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 13:00