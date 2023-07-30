Alvaro Bautista had everything go his way as he claimed an historic 18th win of the season in style, while main title rival Toprak Razgatlioglu suffered a strange crash out of the lead to damage his title chances.

A dry race after a weekend of mixed conditions brought lap after lap of close racing at the Autodrom Most for the Czech Superbike round of the WorldSBK championship.

Toprak Razgatlioglu once again started from pole after his hard fought win in the Superpole race earlier in the day but it was again Axel Bassani who got a huge launch to initially lead.

That was short lived as the Motocorsa Racing rider sent his Ducati flying over the gravelat the start of lap two, leaving Bautista to take over out front.

The Aruba.it Racing rider had main rival Razgatlioglu for company with the pair duelling it out. It became almost routine, once ahead that the Spaniard would use his horsepower down the straight, occasionally being timed as leading over the line, with the Yamaha blocking and holding down the inside at turn one to retain the lead.

Razgatlioglu DNF brings points advantage

It was repeated until lap seventeen, when with just six laps remaining and clear of his turn one recovery move, the Turkish rider was sent flying from his Pata Yamaha, his highside leaving the bike on track and rider bewildered.

Alvaro Bautista was back in play in a much elevated grid position for the first time this weekend, with a third place start after a podium finish in the sprint assuring a slice through the pack was not necessary. Running at the front he immediately used evasive moves to miss the strewn motorcycle - and was clear out in front.

It was later revealed to be a rear tyre failure, with blisters, delamination and a puncture for Razgatlioglu.

Leading over the line by a comfortable 4.652s Bautista made history - his 50th race win achieved, it also marked the first time that a rider has claimed eighteen wins in a season.

The win also meant that a different manufacturer won each race in a meet for the first time since Portimao 2021.

Bautista’s win restores his title lead too - coming into the Czech round the lead stood at 70 points and after the superpole race that had dropped to an advantage of 49. With all Razgatlioglu’s hard work undone, Bautista has claimed an increased advantage from his win, now with a 74 point gap.

Petrucci stages comeback for second.

It was Jonathan Rea who was sat in behind the drama ahead. Once that duo was split all the action arrived at his door as Danilo Petrucci chased him down for some spectacular late race action.

From eighth after a comeback performance earlier in the day, the Barri Spark rider slowly worked his way forward. First working past Michael Rinaldi, the Ducati man then had Rea in his sights with just two laps remaining.

The man from Ballymena tried desperately to hold on, but Petrucci put it all on the line. Committed, he went through at the start of the lap, only for Rea to slide back under at turn one. A push of Ducati horsepower saw the Italian pull ahead again, with a block seeing him in front and hold on to take second at the chequered flag.

Rea continued his strong run in the Czech Republic, backing up his win in race one and second in the Superpole race with third for Kawasaki, so although he missed out on second the Northern Irish rider still recorded a best for the season.

2023 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Race (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 22 laps 2 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +4.652s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +4.725s 4 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +4.786s 5 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +7.538s 6 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +10.717s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +12.455s 8 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +13.273s 9 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +17.925s 10 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +18.091s 11 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +18.501s 12 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +18.586s 13 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +23.138s 14 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +25.547s 15 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +41.166s 16 Roberto Tamburini ITA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +50.118s 17 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +53.767s 18 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +54.616s 19 Hannes Soomer EST PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +1 lap 20 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +2 laps 21 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK DNF 22 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki DNF 23 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha DNF 24 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing DNF

Bassani bites back for fourth.

After running wide early in the race Axel Bassani carefully navigated the gravel, losing the lead but rejoining in twelfth.

Like Petrucci, he too worked his way forward through the pack, picking of rivals one by one all the time closing on the leaders.

With the riders fighting ahead the Ducati rider was able to be in with a shout of a podium finish, but had to settle for fourth after an impressive comeback, with second to fourth almost a photo finish over the line.

Rinaldi finished fifth, after being passed by two private Ducati riders.

Sixth went to Remy Gardner, who pulled clear of Andrea Locatelli’s Pata Yamaha for GYTR GRT Yamaha.

The Italian, in turn had space over eight placed Scott Redding, who was well clear of the battle for ninth aboard his Rokit BMW.

That was lead at the chequered flag by Xavi Vierge, a strong result following his DNF in the superpole race. The top Honda, he held off advances from Loris Baz who placed tenth, Dominique Aegerter in eleventh and Iker Lecuona who placed twelfth.

The final points places were filled by Philipp Oettl, Alex Lowes, who went off track early in the race when in sixth, and Michael van der Mark in 15th.

Most World Superbike records

Fastest Lap: Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) 1m 30.947s

Most Victories: Toprak Razgatlioglu (4)

2022 results:

Race 1: Alvaro Bautista

Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu

Race 2: Toprak Razgatlioglu

Last Round (Imola):

Race 1: Alvaro Bautista

Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu

Race 2: Toprak Razgatlioglu

This round so far:

Race 1: Jonathan Rea (Razgatlioglu, Petrucci)

Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu (Rea, Bautista)

Garrett Gerloff was the first faller - he rejoined but finished two laps down. Lorenzo Balsdassarri and eric Granado also suffered early exits. A disappointed Oliver Konig ended his home race experience by pulling into the pits.

It leaves the championship with Bautista with an improved advantage, a perfect result or him to apply the chasing pressure back onto Toprak Razgatlioglu after an exit that was no fault of his own as the championship enters it’s summer break - WorldSBK returns in Magny- Cours over the weekend 8-10 September.