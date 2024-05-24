2024 World Superbike Cremona Test - Day 2 Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 1:28.860s 2 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.059s 3 Michael Ruben Rinaldi SPA Motocorsa Ducati +0.187s 4 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW +0.355s 5 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.363s 6 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.465s 7 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.646s 8 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +0.683s 9 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.921s 10 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.927s 11 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.167s 12 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.275s 13 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas Mie Honda +2.305s 14 Tommy Bridewell GBR Team HRC +2.305s

Remy Gardner proved to be the rider to beat in Cremona as he topped the second day of WorldSBK testing.

Despite setting the fastest time of day two, Gardner had an off-track excursion moments after setting his top time.

Factory Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli closed to within +0.059s of Gardner’s time but the Australian was unable to be dethroned from P1.

Day two was also a big step forward for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who has endured a torrid start to life at Motorcorsa Ducati.

Rinaldi was top for a brief period before Gardner and Locatelli jumped ahead of the five-time Superbike race winner.