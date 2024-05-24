2024 World Superbike Cremona Test - Day 2 Results
Results from day-two of the 2024 Cremona World Superbike test.
|2024 World Superbike Cremona Test - Day 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|1:28.860s
|2
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.059s
|3
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.187s
|4
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.355s
|5
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.363s
|6
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.465s
|7
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.646s
|8
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+0.683s
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.921s
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.927s
|11
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.167s
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.275s
|13
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+2.305s
|14
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Team HRC
|+2.305s
Remy Gardner proved to be the rider to beat in Cremona as he topped the second day of WorldSBK testing.
Despite setting the fastest time of day two, Gardner had an off-track excursion moments after setting his top time.
Factory Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli closed to within +0.059s of Gardner’s time but the Australian was unable to be dethroned from P1.
Day two was also a big step forward for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who has endured a torrid start to life at Motorcorsa Ducati.
Rinaldi was top for a brief period before Gardner and Locatelli jumped ahead of the five-time Superbike race winner.