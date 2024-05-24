2024 World Superbike Cremona Test - Day 2 Results

Results from day-two of the 2024 Cremona World Superbike test.

Remy Gardner, Catalunya WorldSBK, 22 March
2024 World Superbike Cremona Test - Day 2 Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team1:28.860s
2Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.059s
3Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+0.187s
4Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+0.355s
5Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.363s
6Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.465s
7Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.646s
8Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+0.683s
9Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.921s
10Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.927s
11Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.167s
12Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.275s
13Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+2.305s
14Tommy BridewellGBRTeam HRC+2.305s

Remy Gardner proved to be the rider to beat in Cremona as he topped the second day of WorldSBK testing.

Despite setting the fastest time of day two, Gardner had an off-track excursion moments after setting his top time.

Factory Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli closed to within +0.059s of Gardner’s time but the Australian was unable to be dethroned from P1.

Day two was also a big step forward for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who has endured a torrid start to life at Motorcorsa Ducati.

Rinaldi was top for a brief period before Gardner and Locatelli jumped ahead of the five-time Superbike race winner.

