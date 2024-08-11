Portuguese World Superbike Race (2) Results: Razgatlioglu fends off Bulega for Portimao treble
Results from WorldSBK Race 2 at the 2024 Portuguese World Superbike round.
Toprak Razgatlioglu secured his fourth straight treble in Race 2 of the Portuguese World Superbike round, narrowly beating Nicolo Bulega.
The race began with a number of riders at the front, and Razgatlioglu dropping to fourth. He eventually got to the front, passing Alex Lowes, but in doing so broke his left front wing. He managed to pull away in the mid-race by around 1.5 seconds, but once Alvaro Bautista got into second place he began hunting the BMW rider down.
It seemed the race was set for a repeat of the Race 2 in 2023 between Razgatlioglu and Bautista, but the reigning champion crashed at turn five. He remounted, and finished 19th.
That was not job done for Razgatlioglu, though, as he now had to fend of Nicolo Bulega, who had replaced Bautista at the rear of the M1000 RR. Bulega wasn't as aggressive in passing as Bautista, and his best opportunity was exiting the final turn, but Razgatlioglu put together a strong final lap to put himself out of range of the Italian - just, by 0.035 seconds.
Behind, Alex Lowes took his second podium of the weekend in third place, ahead of Andrea Iannone and Danilo Petrucci.
2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Race 2 Result | Rd 7/13
Pos
Rider
Nat.
WorldSBK Team
Superbike
Timing
1
Toprak Razgatlioglu
TUR
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
BMW M 1000 RR
WIN
2
Nicolo Bulega
ITA
Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ducati Panigale V4 R
0.035
3
Alex Lowes
GBR
Kawasaki Racing Team
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
6.299
4
Andrea Iannone
ITA
Team Go Eleven
Ducati Panigale V4 R
9.715
5
Danilo Petrucci
ITA
Barni Spark Racing
Ducati Panigale V4 R
11.318
6
Jonathan Rea
GBR
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
Yamaha R1
11.428
7
Michael van der Mark
NED
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
BMW M 1000 RR
11.518
8
Garrett Gerloff
USA
Bonovo Action BMW
BMW M 1000 RR
16.231
9
Xavi Vierge
ESP
Team HRC
Honda CBR1000RR-R
16.909
10
Dominique Aegerter
SUI
GYTR GRT Yamaha
Yamaha R1
16.966
11
Andrea Locatelli
ITA
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
Yamaha R1
18.138
12
Remy Gardner
AUS
GYTR GRT Yamaha
Yamaha R1
18.251
13
Iker Lecuona
ESP
Team HRC
Honda CBR1000RR-R
18.959
14
Scott Redding
GBR
Bonovo Action BMW
BMW M 1000 RR
20.579
15
Axel Bassani
ITA
Kawasaki Racing Team
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
20.934
16
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
ITA
Motocorsa Racing
Ducati Panigale V4 R
21.020
17
Tito Rabat
ESP
Puccetti Racing
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
23.318
18
Bradley Ray
GBR
Motoxracing Yamaha
Yamaha R1
23.418
19
Alvaro Bautista
ESP
Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ducati Panigale V4 R
24.551
20
Ivo Lopes
POR
Petronas MIE Racing Team
Honda CBR1000RR-R
58.505
21
Philipp Oettl
GER
GMT94 Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:02.896
22
Hafizh Syahrin
MAS
JDT Racing Team
Ducati Panigale V4 R
3L