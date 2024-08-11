Portuguese World Superbike Race (2) Results: Razgatlioglu fends off Bulega for Portimao treble

Toprak Razgatlioglu secured his fourth straight treble in Race 2 of the Portuguese World Superbike round, narrowly beating Nicolo Bulega.

The race began with a number of riders at the front, and Razgatlioglu dropping to fourth. He eventually got to the front, passing Alex Lowes, but in doing so broke his left front wing. He managed to pull away in the mid-race by around 1.5 seconds, but once Alvaro Bautista got into second place he began hunting the BMW rider down.

It seemed the race was set for a repeat of the Race 2 in 2023 between Razgatlioglu and Bautista, but the reigning champion crashed at turn five. He remounted, and finished 19th.

That was not job done for Razgatlioglu, though, as he now had to fend of Nicolo Bulega, who had replaced Bautista at the rear of the M1000 RR. Bulega wasn't as aggressive in passing as Bautista, and his best opportunity was exiting the final turn, but Razgatlioglu put together a strong final lap to put himself out of range of the Italian - just, by 0.035 seconds.

Behind, Alex Lowes took his second podium of the weekend in third place, ahead of Andrea Iannone and Danilo Petrucci.