Portuguese World Superbike Race (2) Results: Razgatlioglu fends off Bulega for Portimao treble

Results from WorldSBK Race 2 at the 2024 Portuguese World Superbike round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu secured his fourth straight treble in Race 2 of the Portuguese World Superbike round, narrowly beating Nicolo Bulega.

The race began with a number of riders at the front, and Razgatlioglu dropping to fourth. He eventually got to the front, passing Alex Lowes, but in doing so broke his left front wing. He managed to pull away in the mid-race by around 1.5 seconds, but once Alvaro Bautista got into second place he began hunting the BMW rider down.

It seemed the race was set for a repeat of the Race 2 in 2023 between Razgatlioglu and Bautista, but the reigning champion crashed at turn five. He remounted, and finished 19th.

That was not job done for Razgatlioglu, though, as he now had to fend of Nicolo Bulega, who had replaced Bautista at the rear of the M1000 RR. Bulega wasn't as aggressive in passing as Bautista, and his best opportunity was exiting the final turn, but Razgatlioglu put together a strong final lap to put himself out of range of the Italian - just, by 0.035 seconds.

Behind, Alex Lowes took his second podium of the weekend in third place, ahead of Andrea Iannone and Danilo Petrucci.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Race 2 Result | Rd 7/13

Pos

Rider

Nat.

WorldSBK Team

Superbike

Timing

1

Toprak Razgatlioglu

TUR

ROKiT BMW Motorrad

BMW M 1000 RR

WIN

2

Nicolo Bulega

ITA

Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Ducati Panigale V4 R

0.035

3

Alex Lowes

GBR

Kawasaki Racing Team

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

6.299

4

Andrea Iannone

ITA

Team Go Eleven

Ducati Panigale V4 R

9.715

5

Danilo Petrucci

ITA

Barni Spark Racing

Ducati Panigale V4 R

11.318

6

Jonathan Rea

GBR

Pata Prometeon Yamaha

Yamaha R1

11.428

7

Michael van der Mark

NED

ROKiT BMW Motorrad

BMW M 1000 RR

11.518

8

Garrett Gerloff

USA

Bonovo Action BMW

BMW M 1000 RR

16.231

9

Xavi Vierge

ESP

Team HRC

Honda CBR1000RR-R

16.909

10

Dominique Aegerter

SUI

GYTR GRT Yamaha

Yamaha R1

16.966

11

Andrea Locatelli

ITA

Pata Prometeon Yamaha

Yamaha R1

18.138

12

Remy Gardner

AUS

GYTR GRT Yamaha

Yamaha R1

18.251

13

Iker Lecuona

ESP

Team HRC

Honda CBR1000RR-R

18.959

14

Scott Redding

GBR

Bonovo Action BMW

BMW M 1000 RR

20.579

15

Axel Bassani

ITA

Kawasaki Racing Team

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

20.934

16

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

ITA

Motocorsa Racing

Ducati Panigale V4 R

21.020

17

Tito Rabat

ESP

Puccetti Racing

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

23.318

18

Bradley Ray

GBR

Motoxracing Yamaha

Yamaha R1

23.418

19

Alvaro Bautista

ESP

Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Ducati Panigale V4 R

24.551

20

Ivo Lopes

POR

Petronas MIE Racing Team

Honda CBR1000RR-R

58.505

21

Philipp Oettl

GER

GMT94 Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:02.896

22

Hafizh Syahrin

MAS

JDT Racing Team

Ducati Panigale V4 R

3L

