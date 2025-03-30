2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Superpole Race Result

Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed his second win of the 2025 World Superbike season in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Portimao, beating Nicolo Bulega by just 0.055 seconds.

It was another race-long battle between Razgatlioglu and Bulega, the Italian leading the first half before the BMW rider took over at half-distance.

A mistake from Razgatlioglu on the last lap allowed the Bulega a chance to out-drag him to the line, but ultimately he came up just short.

For the Turkish rider, it was a 59th career World Superbike race win, drawing him level with Carl Fogarty.

Alvaro Bautista rounded out the podium from ninth on the grid, while Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Locatelli completed the top-five.

Sam Lowes was sixth, ahead of Michael van der Mark, Xavi Vierge, and Iker Lecuona who took the final point and third-row starting position for Race 2. Remy Gardner completed the top-10.

Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Portimao are below.