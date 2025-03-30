2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Superpole Race Result

Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the Portuguese World Superbike round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed his second win of the 2025 World Superbike season in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Portimao, beating Nicolo Bulega by just 0.055 seconds.

It was another race-long battle between Razgatlioglu and Bulega, the Italian leading the first half before the BMW rider took over at half-distance.

A mistake from Razgatlioglu on the last lap allowed the Bulega a chance to out-drag him to the line, but ultimately he came up just short.

For the Turkish rider, it was a 59th career World Superbike race win, drawing him level with Carl Fogarty.

Alvaro Bautista rounded out the podium from ninth on the grid, while Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Locatelli completed the top-five.

Sam Lowes was sixth, ahead of Michael van der Mark, Xavi Vierge, and Iker Lecuona who took the final point and third-row starting position for Race 2. Remy Gardner completed the top-10.

Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Portimao are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Superpole Race

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R0.055
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R4.407
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R5.327
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R16.206
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R7.976
7Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR10.140
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R10.398
9Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R10.908
10Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R111.083
11Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99811.345
12Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R12.598
13Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99812.746
14Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R115.490
15Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R16.199
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR16.436
17Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R17.759
18Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R121.085
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R23.953
20Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R129.531
21Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R47.451
DNFBahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFTarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

