2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Superpole Race Result
Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the Portuguese World Superbike round.
Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed his second win of the 2025 World Superbike season in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Portimao, beating Nicolo Bulega by just 0.055 seconds.
It was another race-long battle between Razgatlioglu and Bulega, the Italian leading the first half before the BMW rider took over at half-distance.
A mistake from Razgatlioglu on the last lap allowed the Bulega a chance to out-drag him to the line, but ultimately he came up just short.
For the Turkish rider, it was a 59th career World Superbike race win, drawing him level with Carl Fogarty.
Alvaro Bautista rounded out the podium from ninth on the grid, while Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Locatelli completed the top-five.
Sam Lowes was sixth, ahead of Michael van der Mark, Xavi Vierge, and Iker Lecuona who took the final point and third-row starting position for Race 2. Remy Gardner completed the top-10.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Superpole Race
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|0.055
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4.407
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|5.327
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|6.206
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7.976
|7
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|10.140
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|10.398
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|10.908
|10
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|11.083
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|11.345
|12
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12.598
|13
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|12.746
|14
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|15.490
|15
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.199
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|16.436
|17
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|17.759
|18
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|21.085
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|23.953
|20
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|29.531
|21
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|47.451
|DNF
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF