2025 French WorldSBK: Free Practice 3 Results
Full results of the FP3 session from 2025 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest in the final session before Superpole at Magny-Cours, although he was unable to beat Nicolo Bulega's 1:35.428 lap record from FP2.
Bulega ended FP3 sixth-fastest, seemingly without a fresh soft rear tyre to use after his time attack yesterday.
Alex Lowes and Andrea Locatelli completed the top-three on Saturday morning, while Yari Montella and Remy Gardner rounded out the top-five.
Behind Bulega, Jonathan Rea was seventh; the Northern Irishman had a bike problem on the cooldown lap after the session and had to return to the pits on a scooter.
Michael van der Mark, Garrett Gerloff, and Andrea Iannone completed the top-10.
Alvaro Bautista had only limited running in FP3 due to a bike issue on the opening lap of the session. He was able to get back out in the closing minutes to set the 18th-fastest time.
Full World Superbike results from FP3 at Magny-Cours are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | FP3 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:35.497
|2
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.502
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.618
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.974
|5
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.013
|6
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.030
|7
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.037
|8
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:36.230
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:36.347
|10
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.430
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.455
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.519
|13
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.553
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:36.648
|15
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.797
|16
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.874
|17
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.967
|18
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.068
|19
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.168
|20
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.213
|21
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.752
|22
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.049
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.316