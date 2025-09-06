2025 French WorldSBK: Free Practice 3 Results

Full results of the FP3 session from 2025 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the FP3 session at Magny-Cours for the French WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest in the final session before Superpole at Magny-Cours, although he was unable to beat Nicolo Bulega's 1:35.428 lap record from FP2. 

Bulega ended FP3 sixth-fastest, seemingly without a fresh soft rear tyre to use after his time attack yesterday.

Alex Lowes and Andrea Locatelli completed the top-three on Saturday morning, while Yari Montella and Remy Gardner rounded out the top-five.

Behind Bulega, Jonathan Rea was seventh; the Northern Irishman had a bike problem on the cooldown lap after the session and had to return to the pits on a scooter.

Michael van der Mark, Garrett Gerloff, and Andrea Iannone completed the top-10.

Alvaro Bautista had only limited running in FP3 due to a bike issue on the opening lap of the session. He was able to get back out in the closing minutes to set the 18th-fastest time.

Full World Superbike results from FP3 at Magny-Cours are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | FP3 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:35.497
2Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.502
3Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:35.618
4Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.974
5Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:36.013
6Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.030
7Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:36.037
8Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:36.230
9Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:36.347
10Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.430
11Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.455
12Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.519
13Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.553
14Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:36.648
15Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:36.797
16Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.874
17Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:36.967
18Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.068
19Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:37.168
20Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.213
21Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.752
22Sergio GarciaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.049
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.316

