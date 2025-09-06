2025 French WorldSBK: Free Practice 3 Results

Results from the FP3 session at Magny-Cours for the French WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest in the final session before Superpole at Magny-Cours, although he was unable to beat Nicolo Bulega's 1:35.428 lap record from FP2.

Bulega ended FP3 sixth-fastest, seemingly without a fresh soft rear tyre to use after his time attack yesterday.

Alex Lowes and Andrea Locatelli completed the top-three on Saturday morning, while Yari Montella and Remy Gardner rounded out the top-five.

Behind Bulega, Jonathan Rea was seventh; the Northern Irishman had a bike problem on the cooldown lap after the session and had to return to the pits on a scooter.

Michael van der Mark, Garrett Gerloff, and Andrea Iannone completed the top-10.

Alvaro Bautista had only limited running in FP3 due to a bike issue on the opening lap of the session. He was able to get back out in the closing minutes to set the 18th-fastest time.

Full World Superbike results from FP3 at Magny-Cours are below.