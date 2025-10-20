Podcast: Australian MotoGP review, as a surprise new winner emerges

Raul Fernandez is officially a MotoGP winner, after taking a surprise maiden victory in the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.

For much of his four years in the premier class, the Trackhouse rider has underwhelmed, having shown immense promise in Moto2 in 2021.

Previously scoring a best of fifth on just two occasions, Raul Fernandez capitalised on a double long lap penalty for pre-race favourite Marco Bezzecchi to control the 27-lap grand prix.

MotoGP now has seven winners on the season, with three first-time winners.

Aprilia once again showed its speed as its threat towards Ducati mounts, while Marc Marquez’s absence was felt hard by the factory Ducati squad.

This, and more, are the subjects of discussion in the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast.

“It has done, really, the last two rounds,” Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren said of Aprilia’s form against Ducati. “They’ve really ironed out the peaks and the troughs that the RS-GP did have. And the riders have stepped up and made the most of it. Raul was injured at the start of the year, the last two years, at the Sepang test. And then in comes a rookie team-mate who destabilises him a bit by being so fast right at the first round. That must have been a hard thing for him to take because he was the only one with Aprilia experience that was carrying over to this year. So, we were all expecting this to be his chance…”

