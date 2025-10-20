Pol Espargaro: ‘Things happening on KTM that riders can’t control’

Pol Espargaro gained useful data from his stand-in appearance at the Australian GP

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Australian MotoGP
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro says “there are things happening on the bike that we are still unable to control” following his stand-in outing at the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix.

Former racer-turned-tester, Pol Espargaro, has been called up by KTM to fill in for the injured Maverick Vinales at the Tech3 squad for the Australian and Malaysian Grands Prix.

Carrying out testing duties alongside 31-time MotoGP race winner Dani Pedrosa, Espargaro’s feedback has proven extremely valuable.

Espargaro’s Australian Grand Prix weekend showed he’s lost none of his speed, with the Spaniard qualifying eighth on the grid and grabbing points in both races.

Taking ninth in the sprint, Espargaro completed the top 10 in Sunday’s grand prix behind KTM team-mates Enea Bastianini and Brad Binder.

Espargaro was convinced his race last Sunday could have been better, but ran into tyre wear even though “the rear spin is pretty good”.

“We are happy with our result, but after yesterday’s sprint and today’s warm-up, we felt like we had a better opportunity for today, especially with the wind,” he said.

“I have the feeling that there are things that are happening on the bike that we are still unable to control as riders.

“The rear spin is pretty good, but somehow we are destroying the tyres much faster than the other riders on the grid.

“In my case, I felt pretty fast at the start of the race.

“I was following Alex [Marquez], I felt that I could stay there for a while, but somehow I dropped and I lost a lot of positions.

“Eight laps to the end, the tyres were gone, so we tried our best to survive until the end.

“It is a learning process, it is good to be here, to be feeling these things, which we will try to understand and improve.”

Pedro Acosta was especially frustrated with his Australian Grand Prix weekend, noting that he was showing “70%” of his potential and couldn’t hold onto his rear tyres.

He faded from an early podium charge to fifth at the chequered flag.

In this article

Pol Espargaro: ‘Things happening on KTM that riders can’t control’
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
“Great satisfaction” for Ducati WorldSBK despite Nicolo Bulega title defeat
34m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren rule out late-season F1 upgrade despite Max Verstappen threat
37m ago
McLaren
MotoGP News
Podcast: Australian MotoGP review, as a surprise new winner emerges
39m ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Australian MotoGP
WSBK News
Alex Lowes “proud” of Bimota after top-six finish in WorldSBK debut season
1h ago
Alex Lowes, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Fred Vasseur reveals the target of Ferrari’s unusual vote of confidence
1h ago
Fred Vasseur signed a contract extension in July

More News

MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro: ‘Things happening on KTM that riders can’t control’
1h ago
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Australian MotoGP
WSBK News
FIRST LOOK: Iker Lecuona gets first taste of Ducati ahead of WorldSBK debut
1h ago
Iker Lecuona in plain leathers in Aruba Ducati pit box. Credit: Instagram/Iker Lecuona/Aruba.it Racing Ducati.
F1 Feature
US GP conclusions: Unstoppable Verstappen sets off McLaren alarm bells
2h ago
Verstappen celebrates his fifth win of 2025
F1 News
McLaren’s ‘number one problem’ at US GP mirrors Ferrari’s season-long F1 woe
2h ago
Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
Honda rider reveals what’s “always missing” from his 2025 MotoGP weekends
2h ago
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP