Honda rider reveals what’s “always missing” from his 2025 MotoGP weekends

Honda’s Luca Marini says he is “always missing” a good qualifying performance in MotoGP to capitalise on his grand prix speed being “better than we expect”.

The Japanese manufacturer has enjoyed a competitive season on its much-improved RC213V, with numerous updates allowing its riders to become consistent top 10 finishers.

With two podiums and a win to its credit, expectations have increased for Honda as the season draws to a close.

The Australian Grand Prix proved to be harder for Honda than expected, though Luca Marini converted ninth on the grid to miss out on fifth behind KTM’s Pedro Acosta narrowly.

Marini says Honda was able to find a strong balance on the RC213V to cope with the high winds, but bemoaned his qualifying, having so far managed just two top six grid starts.

“An amazing race,” he said.

“It was a really tough weekend for us, for all of Honda in general.

“But I was able to do my best and find at the end of the race some potential, some speed to catch Pedro.

“But there was not enough time. One more lap and it would have been a little bit better.

“But anyway, I enjoyed it during the race.

“The bike has improved through the weekend, and with this heavy wind, we found a good balance that allowed me to ride in a good way.

“Just, I think it’s always missing a little bit the qualifying and starting further in front.

“Because the pace in the long race on Sunday is better than we expect and better than the sprint.

“But starting from behind, even the third row, is a little bit too difficult. This will be the target in the next races.”

Marini was the only Honda rider to score points in the Australian Grand Prix, after team-mate Joan Mir and LCR’s Johann Zarco crashed out, while Somkiat Chantra struggled to 17th.

With three rounds to go, Honda is 50 points adrift of third-placed KTM in the constructors’ standings and 43 clear of last-placed Yamaha.

