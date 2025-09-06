2025 French WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Full results from the Superpole session at the French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Superpole session at the French WorldSBK in Magny-Cours.

Toprak Razgatlioglu sealed his first Magny-Cours pole with the first ever 1:34 lap time at the French track.

Nicolo Bulega and Sam Lowes also qualified on the front row in second and third, respectively.

Alex Lowes was fourth-fastest ahead of Andrea Iannone and Yari Montella on row two.

Danilo Petrucci took seventh ahead of Michael van der Mark and Remy Gardner.

Axel Bassani rounded out the top-10 ahead of Xavi Vierge and Dominique Aegerter.

Alvaro Bautista's first run was compromised by yellow flags, but he was only able to qualify 14th on his second tyre.

The yellow flags early in the session were caused by, first, Andrea Locatelli who crashed at turn three, and then by Garrett Gerloff a few moments later. Locatelli was receiving treatment trackside, behind the barriers, after his fall.

Neither Gerloff nor Locatelli set a lap time in the session.

Full World Superbike results from Superpole in France are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Superpole | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:34.930
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.142
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.282
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.446
5Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.608
6Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.628
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.756
8Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:35.771
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:35.793
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.912
11Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.939
12Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:35.981
13Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:36.070
14Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.256
15Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.414
16Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.742
17Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:36.745
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:36.775
20Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.924
20Sergio GarciaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.506
21Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.104
22Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
23Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRNo Time Set

In this article

2025 French WorldSBK: Superpole Results
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez “wasn’t expecting a 37.5”, Marc admits brother “has more” in Catalunya qualifying
10m ago
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP qualifying
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Qualifying Results
40m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Donington Park, pole position
F1
2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - FP3 & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
46m ago
McLaren
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2025 Catalan MotoGP
49m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu credits “teamwork” for French WorldSBK pole
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
2025 Catalan MotoGP: Alex Marquez ends pole drought, Pecco Bagnaia 21st
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Full Qualifying Results
1h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream here
1h ago
The start of the 2024 Italian GP
MotoGP News
Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona practice today: Start times, and how to watch
2h ago
Alex Marquez
WSBK Results
2025 French WorldSBK: Superpole Results
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.