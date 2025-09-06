2025 French WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Results from the Superpole session at the French WorldSBK in Magny-Cours.

Toprak Razgatlioglu sealed his first Magny-Cours pole with the first ever 1:34 lap time at the French track.

Nicolo Bulega and Sam Lowes also qualified on the front row in second and third, respectively.

Alex Lowes was fourth-fastest ahead of Andrea Iannone and Yari Montella on row two.

Danilo Petrucci took seventh ahead of Michael van der Mark and Remy Gardner.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Axel Bassani rounded out the top-10 ahead of Xavi Vierge and Dominique Aegerter.

Alvaro Bautista's first run was compromised by yellow flags, but he was only able to qualify 14th on his second tyre.

The yellow flags early in the session were caused by, first, Andrea Locatelli who crashed at turn three, and then by Garrett Gerloff a few moments later. Locatelli was receiving treatment trackside, behind the barriers, after his fall.

Neither Gerloff nor Locatelli set a lap time in the session.

Full World Superbike results from Superpole in France are below.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT