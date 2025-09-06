2025 French WorldSBK: Superpole Results
Full results from the Superpole session at the French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.
Toprak Razgatlioglu sealed his first Magny-Cours pole with the first ever 1:34 lap time at the French track.
Nicolo Bulega and Sam Lowes also qualified on the front row in second and third, respectively.
Alex Lowes was fourth-fastest ahead of Andrea Iannone and Yari Montella on row two.
Danilo Petrucci took seventh ahead of Michael van der Mark and Remy Gardner.
Axel Bassani rounded out the top-10 ahead of Xavi Vierge and Dominique Aegerter.
Alvaro Bautista's first run was compromised by yellow flags, but he was only able to qualify 14th on his second tyre.
The yellow flags early in the session were caused by, first, Andrea Locatelli who crashed at turn three, and then by Garrett Gerloff a few moments later. Locatelli was receiving treatment trackside, behind the barriers, after his fall.
Neither Gerloff nor Locatelli set a lap time in the session.
Full World Superbike results from Superpole in France are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Superpole | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:34.930
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.142
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.282
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.446
|5
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.608
|6
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.628
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.756
|8
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:35.771
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.793
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.912
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.939
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.981
|13
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.070
|14
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.256
|15
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.414
|16
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.742
|17
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.745
|18
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.775
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.924
|20
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.506
|21
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.104
|22
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|23
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|No Time Set