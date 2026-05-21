May 2026 Misano WorldSBK Test Results, Day 2: Bulega leads on second morning

Results at 13:00 on day two of the May 2026 WorldSBK test at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega topped the second morning of the two-day test at Misano, the Italian being the only rider to lap in the 1m31s and going almost 0.2 seconds better than he managed on Wednesday.

Sam Lowes and Alberto Surra completed an all-Ducati top-three. There were three more Ducatis in the top-seven thanks to Yari Montella, Iker Lecuona, and Lorenzo Baldassarri in fifth through seventh. Axel Bassani on the Bimota was the only rider to prevent an all-Ducati top-six on Thursday morning.

Remy Gardner and Xavi Vierge also featured in the top-10 for Yamaha, while Tarran Mackenzie finished Thursday morning 10th on the MGM Ducati.

Full WorldSBK results from Misano at 13:00 on day two are below.

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2026 World Superbike Championship | May Misano Test | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Day 2, 13:00 | Lap times Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.871 2 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.364 3 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.399 4 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:32.430 5 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.447 6 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.491 7 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.515 8 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:32.561 9 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:32.737 10 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.909 11 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:32.909 12 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:32.997 13 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:33.059 14 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:33.095 15 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:33.218 16 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:33.479 17 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:33.512 18 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:33.589 19 Jonathan Rea GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:33.735 20 Hannes Soomer EST BMW M1000 RR 1:34.000 21 Alessandro Delbianco ITA Yamaha R1 1:34.407 22 Philipp Oettl 1 GER 1:36.909 23 Michele Pirro ITA 1:37.226 24 Mattia Casadei ITA 1:37.890 25 Kevin Zannoni ITA 1:38.284 26 Riccardo Rossi ITA 1:38.534 27 Matteo Ferrari ITA 1:38.669

Official Misano WorldSBK lap record: