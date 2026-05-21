May 2026 Misano WorldSBK Test Results, Day 2: Bulega leads on second morning

Full results from the May 2026 Misano WorldSBK test as of 13:00 local time on day two.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Results at 13:00 on day two of the May 2026 WorldSBK test at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega topped the second morning of the two-day test at Misano, the Italian being the only rider to lap in the 1m31s and going almost 0.2 seconds better than he managed on Wednesday.

Sam Lowes and Alberto Surra completed an all-Ducati top-three. There were three more Ducatis in the top-seven thanks to Yari Montella, Iker Lecuona, and Lorenzo Baldassarri in fifth through seventh. Axel Bassani on the Bimota was the only rider to prevent an all-Ducati top-six on Thursday morning.

Remy Gardner and Xavi Vierge also featured in the top-10 for Yamaha, while Tarran Mackenzie finished Thursday morning 10th on the MGM Ducati.

Full WorldSBK results from Misano at 13:00 on day two are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | May Misano Test | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Day 2, 13:00 | Lap times

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.871
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.364
3Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.399
4Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:32.430
5Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.447
6Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.491
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.515
8Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:32.561
9Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:32.737
10Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.909
11Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:32.909
12Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:32.997
13Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.059
14Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:33.095
15Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:33.218
16Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:33.479
17Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.512
18Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.589
19Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.735
20Hannes SoomerEST BMW M1000 RR1:34.000
21Alessandro DelbiancoITA Yamaha R11:34.407
22Philipp Oettl 1GER  1:36.909
23Michele PirroITA  1:37.226
24Mattia CasadeiITA  1:37.890
25Kevin ZannoniITA  1:38.284
26Riccardo RossiITA  1:38.534
27Matteo FerrariITA  1:38.669

Official Misano WorldSBK lap record:

  • Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW, 1m 32.687s (2024).

In this article

May 2026 Misano WorldSBK Test Results, Day 2: Bulega leads on second morning
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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