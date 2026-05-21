May 2026 Misano WorldSBK Test Results, Day 2: Bulega leads on second morning
Full results from the May 2026 Misano WorldSBK test as of 13:00 local time on day two.
Results at 13:00 on day two of the May 2026 WorldSBK test at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Nicolo Bulega topped the second morning of the two-day test at Misano, the Italian being the only rider to lap in the 1m31s and going almost 0.2 seconds better than he managed on Wednesday.
Sam Lowes and Alberto Surra completed an all-Ducati top-three. There were three more Ducatis in the top-seven thanks to Yari Montella, Iker Lecuona, and Lorenzo Baldassarri in fifth through seventh. Axel Bassani on the Bimota was the only rider to prevent an all-Ducati top-six on Thursday morning.
Remy Gardner and Xavi Vierge also featured in the top-10 for Yamaha, while Tarran Mackenzie finished Thursday morning 10th on the MGM Ducati.
Full WorldSBK results from Misano at 13:00 on day two are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | May Misano Test | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Day 2, 13:00 | Lap times
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.871
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.364
|3
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.399
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:32.430
|5
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.447
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.491
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.515
|8
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.561
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.737
|10
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.909
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:32.909
|12
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.997
|13
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.059
|14
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:33.095
|15
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:33.218
|16
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.479
|17
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.512
|18
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.589
|19
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.735
|20
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:34.000
|21
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.407
|22
|Philipp Oettl 1
|GER
|1:36.909
|23
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|1:37.226
|24
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|1:37.890
|25
|Kevin Zannoni
|ITA
|1:38.284
|26
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|1:38.534
|27
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|1:38.669
Official Misano WorldSBK lap record:
- Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW, 1m 32.687s (2024).