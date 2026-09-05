2026 French WorldSBK, Superpole Results: Another Bulega record

Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 French WorldSBK at the Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours.

Nicolo Bulega took pole position at Magny-Cours, his 10th in succession in WorldSBK. It was also Bulega's ninth consecutive pole position from the opening round of the season, breaking Jonathan Rea's record when the six-time champion took pole in the first eight rounds in a row.

Sam Lowes was second, ahead of Iker Lecuona who completed the front row.

Yari Montella was fourth, ahead of Alberto Surra and Alex Lowes who rounded out the top-six.

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Tommy Bridewell crashed on his second lap, but qualified seventh. He'll take a back-of-the-grid penalty in Race 1 for a yellow flag infringement in qualifying, but will take that P7 on the Superpole Race grid, starting alongside Lorenzo Baldassarri and Xavi Vierge on the third row.

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Jake Dixon rounded out the top-10 in Superpole, meaning he'll get the last third row spot in Race 1 later today. In the Superpole Race he'll be alongside Andrea Locatelli and Garrett Gerloff on the fourth row.

Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Magny-Cours are below.