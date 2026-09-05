2026 French WorldSBK, Superpole Results: Another Bulega record

Full results from the Superpole session at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 French WorldSBK at the Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours.

Nicolo Bulega took pole position at Magny-Cours, his 10th in succession in WorldSBK. It was also Bulega's ninth consecutive pole position from the opening round of the season, breaking Jonathan Rea's record when the six-time champion took pole in the first eight rounds in a row.

Sam Lowes was second, ahead of Iker Lecuona who completed the front row.

Yari Montella was fourth, ahead of Alberto Surra and Alex Lowes who rounded out the top-six.

Tommy Bridewell crashed on his second lap, but qualified seventh. He'll take a back-of-the-grid penalty in Race 1 for a yellow flag infringement in qualifying, but will take that P7 on the Superpole Race grid, starting alongside Lorenzo Baldassarri and Xavi Vierge on the third row.

Jake Dixon rounded out the top-10 in Superpole, meaning he'll get the last third row spot in Race 1 later today. In the Superpole Race he'll be alongside Andrea Locatelli and Garrett Gerloff on the fourth row.

Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Magny-Cours are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Superpole | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.318
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.486
3Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.596
4Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.872
5Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.141
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.224
7Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.225
8Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.281
9Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:35.449
10Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.460
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:35.469
12Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:35.523
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:35.554
14Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.601
15Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:35.675
16Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.796
17Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.808
18Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:35.953
19Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:36.080
20Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:36.101

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World Superbikes
2026 French WorldSBK, Superpole Results: Another Bulega record
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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