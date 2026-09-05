2026 French WorldSBK, Superpole Results: Another Bulega record
Full results from the Superpole session at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.
Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 French WorldSBK at the Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours.
Nicolo Bulega took pole position at Magny-Cours, his 10th in succession in WorldSBK. It was also Bulega's ninth consecutive pole position from the opening round of the season, breaking Jonathan Rea's record when the six-time champion took pole in the first eight rounds in a row.
Sam Lowes was second, ahead of Iker Lecuona who completed the front row.
Yari Montella was fourth, ahead of Alberto Surra and Alex Lowes who rounded out the top-six.
Tommy Bridewell crashed on his second lap, but qualified seventh. He'll take a back-of-the-grid penalty in Race 1 for a yellow flag infringement in qualifying, but will take that P7 on the Superpole Race grid, starting alongside Lorenzo Baldassarri and Xavi Vierge on the third row.
Jake Dixon rounded out the top-10 in Superpole, meaning he'll get the last third row spot in Race 1 later today. In the Superpole Race he'll be alongside Andrea Locatelli and Garrett Gerloff on the fourth row.
Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Magny-Cours are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Superpole | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.318
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.486
|3
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.596
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.872
|5
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.141
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.224
|7
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.225
|8
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.281
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.449
|10
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.460
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.469
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:35.523
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.554
|14
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.601
|15
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.675
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.796
|17
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.808
|18
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:35.953
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:36.080
|20
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.101