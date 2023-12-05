Tommy Bridewell breaks cover on Honda Fireblade ahead of 2024 BSB defence

Bridewell completed a shakedown of the Honda at a private test in Portimao on Monday.

“It wasn’t the best conditions for my first ride out on the Honda," he said.

"But it’s still great to get started on our 2024 preparations. It definitely put a big smile on my face.”

The private test was Bridewell's first time working with new crew chief Chris Pike. Bridewell will run #1 on his 2024 Honda.

The British Superbikes champion will return to defend his championship in 2024 with new machinery.

He surprisingly left PBM Ducati and has linked up with Honda.

Bridewell previously said about his move: “I am so excited to join such a prestigious brand, it is every rider's dream to ride for Honda at some point and to bring with me the number 1 plate is just fantastic.

"The timing feels right, I have achieved my championship goals and now I am entirely focused on defending the title. I am coming here to Honda to do just that, to win another championship.

“I have always made my decisions on instinct and I always follow my gut, the opportunity here at Honda is something that I have always wanted to do and it was an easy decision to make.

"I’ve chosen to come to Honda as I feel this is the best team to help me defend my championship. Getting to ride a new bike is also really motivating and I am proud to run the number 1 plate for next season.”