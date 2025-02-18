Josh Davis Motorsport confirm move into a new category

Josh Davis Motorsport will compete in this year’s Kawasaki British Superteen Championship.

James Cook, a 17-year-old rider from Swindon, will represent the team.

Cook competed in the series last year, finishing 10th. He broke an ankle midway through 2024 but ended the year on a high, with three podiums at Brands Hatch including two race wins.

Cook said: “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to ride for JDM in the 2025 season.

“After all that I learnt last year, I’m confident that together we can achieve the results we know we’re capable of and compete for the title. I’m super excited to dive in this year and see what the future holds for us as a team.

“A massive thank you to Vincent Brown from Countrywide Windows – without his support this wouldn’t be possible.”

Team Owner Josh Davis said: “We’re thrilled to announce the expansion of the JDM team.

“This season, we’re welcoming young talent James, who will have the incredible opportunity to develop and grow his racing career alongside out experienced Supersport riders Carter, Morgan and Adam.

“With such a dynamic line-up, we’re gearing up for an exhilarating season ahead! I have no doubt that James will fit right in and learn a great deal from our seasoned racers.

“Stay tuned, as we’ll also be revealing a new title sponsor very soon. This addition, along with James joining our ranks, positions us strongly for a successful season.”