Glenn Irwin discharged from hospital after spinal fracture concern

Glenn Irwin has been discharged from hospital after his Race 3 crash at the Donington BSB.

Irwin crashed on the penultimate lap of the final race of the weekend at Donington, high-siding as he accelerated through the high-speed turn five right-hander, Starkey’s Bridge.

The Nitrous Competitions Ducati rider tumbled heavily through the grass on the outside of the corner and the red flag was brought out as the leaders approached that section of the track a lap later.

Following the incident, Irwin was taken to the circuit medical centre, where there became concern over a potential spinal fracture. Consequently, he was transferred to hospital in Nottingham.

Glenn Irwin, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

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There, Irwin was cleared of major injuries and discharged, as confirmed by BSB.

“Glenn Irwin has had further scans at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham and been pronounced clear and discharged and will be reviewed for fitness to ride at Brands Hatch,” a statement from BSB reads.

Irwin will have two weeks to be ready for the final round of the season at Brands Hatch, a 2026 season that so far has gone without a podium for the 27-time BSB race winner and two-time runner-up.

Irwin’s team-mate, Kyle Ryde, maintained his grip on the points lead at Donington by winning the first two races, before a bike issue in Race 3 saw him retire for the first time since 2024.

Ryde still leads the championship, but his advantage over Scott Redding – who won Race 3 – has been trimmed to 53 point ahead of the final round.

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