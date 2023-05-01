2023 British Superbikes Oulton Park Race Results (2)

Tommy Bridewell dominated the second race at Oulton Park, leading from start to finish as the race for the remaining podium positions raged behind.



The BeerMonster Ducati started the race from pole following his swift rise through the pack in the sprint race from 15th for fifth at the red flag.

From the front of the race without the pressure of weaving his way through traffic Bridewell shone, always ahead, though not always by much, the #46 used the closing stages to pull away, an electric lap sixteen of the eighteen lap race seeing him gain a visibly large gap, held over the line to win by 1.571s.

British Superbike Oulton Park- Race results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster Ducati 28m 40.880s 2 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster Ducati +1.571s 3 Leon Haslam GBR Rokit BMW Motorrad Team +2.686s 4 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK +2.809s 5 Kyle Ryde GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +7.511s 6 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +9.739s 7 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Ducati +10.777s 8 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +15.465s 9 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha +23.418s 10 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki +25.871s 11 Danny Kent GBR Lovell Kent Racing Honda +26.062s 12 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +37.794s 13 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW +38.572s 14 Max Cook GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +38.789s 15 Davey Todd GBR Milenco by Padgetts Motocycles Honda +39.341s 16 Luke Stapleford GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +41.777s 17 Bradley Perie GBR Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki +44.672s 18 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +51.128s 19 Tim Neave GBR McAMS Yamaha +51.249s 20 Hector Barbera ESP TAG Racing Honda +51.706s 21 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +1m 02.704s 22 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki DNF 23 Charlie Nesbitt GBR Mastermac Honda by Hawk Racing DNF 24 Brian McCormack IRL Roadhouse Macau Racing/FHO BMW DNF 25 Michael Dunlop GBR Hawk Racing DNF 26 Josh Owens GBR Crendon Honda by Hawk Racing` DNF 27 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha DNF 28 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad DNF

Whether a duo with Leon Haslam or in a train of five Bridewell remained ahead. His fourth podium saw him take the top step as the fourth different winner already this season.

Behind the battle for second raged. With Andrew Irwin and still in touch, his brother made a comeback after losing ground in the early stages after a poor start left him behind Peter Hickman’s huge lap one crash. Leon Haslam was desperate to keep the duo at bay.

The #2 saw his teammate breaking away ahead and made his move, a block pass at Hislops seeing him second and giving chase, but there was not enough laps to catch Bridewell, with the pair securing a PBM 1-2.

The fight for third went all the way to the line, with the Honda looking to pass Haslam. The #91 had used too much tyre trying to keep up with the Ducati anhead and despite a few wobbles still had enough to cut back and shut the door and claim consecutive podium finishes on his own ROKIT BMW Motorrad Team. His fastest lap sees Haslam to pole for the third and final race of the weekend.

Andrew Irwin was fourth but well clear of Kyle Ryde, who faded from the lead group after fighting back with Glenn Irwin to catch the original lead trio. The LAMI OMG Yamaha rider was a lonely fifth at the chequered flag.

Race one winner Josh Brookes was almost ten seconds behind early title rival Bridewell, leading the chasing pack over the line in sixth for FHO BMW Motorrad.

The Australian pulled away from a much improved Christian Iddon in the closing stages, the Oxford Products rider making several set-up changes overnight for a much improved performance.

Lee Jackson was the best of the Kawasaki riders, but a distant eighth for Cheshire Holdings.

Jack Kennedy again impressed in his first full season, claiming ninth for Mar-Train Yamaha, just ahead of Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) Danny Kent again seemed to fade drastically mid-race but again rallied, slightly aided by exits ahead for a solid eleventh on his Lovell Kent Racing machine.

Davey Todd was due to finish much higher but hit the white paint on the way to the line, with much of it stuck to his trye as he tried to stay onboard while losing speed. The Padgetts Honda rider still managed to claim his first points finish of the season in 15th.

The Milenco Honda was passed by fellow Honda rider Tom Neave (12th), Luke Mossey (Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW, 13th) and rookie Max Cook who also picked up his first points of the season in 14th for Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki.

Luke Stapleford just missed out. He doubles up this weekend, running in supersport and deputising for the injured Ryan Vickers at LAMI OMG Yamaha.

Jason O’Halloran sees Oulton Park bad luck continue



It has been a long time since Jason O’Halloran has seen success at Oulton Park, off the podium in the early rounds and crashes on the return for the Showdown in 2022 have made it a ‘bogey’ track for the Australian.

The McAMS rider had already suffered an early exit in the sprint race and after qualifying eleventh, was placed for a hard second race.

This time the #22 did not see the end of the first lap, a strange slide from his Yamaha saw him take Josh Owens out of the race with him as his poor run of luck at the Cheshire track continued.

Peter Hickman got the holeshot but then ran of track to exit on the first corner, while road racers Michael Dunlop and Brian McCormack both pulled into the pits.

Charlie Nesbitt crashed out after contact with Storm Stacey, with the Starline Kawasaki rider forced to reture later with a damaged exhaust from the collision.

Oulton Park current records and history:

BSB Lap Record - Oulton Park: Bradley Ray (Yamaha) 1m33.620s (2022)

2022 at Oulton Park:

Round two - pole: Kyle Ryde (2nd Josh Brookes, 3rd Rory Skinner)

Race One:

1:Bradley Ray

2:Rory Skinner

3:Kyle Ryde

Race Two:

1:Bradley Ray

2:Lee Jackson

3: Leon Haslam

Race Three:

1:Lee Jackson

2:Tommy Bridewell

3:Bradley Ray

Round nine(Showdown) - pole: Bradley Ray (2nd , 3rd Jason O’Halloran)

Race One:

1:Bradley Ray

2:Tommy Bridewell

3:Leon Haslam

Race Two:

1:Lee Jackson

2:Tommy Bridewell

3:Bradley Ray

Race Three:

1:Tommy Bridewell

2:Glenn Irwin

3:Lee Jackson

Where does that leave the championship?

Josh Brookes still holds on to the early title lead despite finishing sixth, moving his tally on to 76.

Tommy Bridewell’s win takes him to just one point behind the #25, with Glenn Irwin’s podium form keeping him in close company with a total of 73.

Leon Haslam moves to within 16 points of the lead, while Kyle Ryde fight for points keeps him inside the top five on 59.

Jason O’Halloran’s nightmare season start sees him drop to eighth overall with just 35 points to his credit. Jack Kennedy and Andrew Irwin are now both ahead of him in the standings.