2024 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Race Results (3)

Results from race three, round nine of the 2024 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Oulton Park, where Kyle Ryde bounced back to win the red flag disrupted race.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park,
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park,
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The final race of the day went the way of Kyle Ryde as he bounced back from a tentative race two to double up at the first Showdown round at Oulton Park.

The weather had played it’s part and the race was already reduced to fifteen laps with Storm Stacey once again excelling in the wet, holding a gap of over sixteen seconds when a succession of huge falls as the rain returned and worsened brought out the red flags.

Ryde had done the hard work in that portion of he race, having been down in 19th on the grid after a tough race two, by the time the action was halted, the OMG Grilla rider was up to sixth, which was where he started for the restart.

The Yamaha rider took the lead on lap three of the five laps for the final dash, passing Stacey at Old Hall, with a well planned move that began at Lodge, two corners earlier.

A focussed Ryde managed to hold on out front a pull a gap of 5.965s at the chequered flag, his sixth win of the season.

British Superbikes Round Nine - Oulton Park (Showdown) - Race results (3)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)8m 50.621s
2Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+5.905s
3Storm StaceyGBRLKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki)+6.487s
4Max CookGBRCompletely Motorbike(Kawasaki)+12.345s
5Danny KentGBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+12.760s
6Christian IddonGBROxford Products Racing (Ducati)+12.766s
7Lee JacksonGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+13.131s
8Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+13.563s
9Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+14.790s
10Josh BrookesAUSFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+14.887s
11Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)1+7.078s
12Richard KerrIRLTeam IWR Honda (Honda)+18.921s
13Leon HaslamGBRROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+20.638s
14Brayden ElliottAUSDAO Racing(Kawasaki)+21.116s
15Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki)+36.387s
16Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)DNF
17Lewis RolloGBRIN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia)DNF
18Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)DNF
19Jason O'HalloranAUSCompletely Motorbikes (Kawasaki)DNF
20Ryan VickersGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)DNF
21Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki)DNF
22Louis ValleleyGBRNP Racing (Kawasaki)DNF
23Bradley PerieGBRSTAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki)DNF
24Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)DNF
25Danny BuchanGBRDAO Racing (Kawasaki)DNS
26Franco BourneGBRRapid Honda (Honda)DNS

It was Tommy Bridewell who was in damage limitation mode in second, after a similar pass on the #79.

Stacey took the final podium spot, deserved after his huge lead on the first start for LKQ Car Parts Kawasaki, mouthing ‘again’ in the pits before the restart and shaking his head after also losing a huge lead in the same manner at a previous wet round.

There was a four-way fight for fourth underway further down the track with Andrew Irwin at the head of it as the battle heated up. He was joined by Max Cook, Danny Kent and Christian Iddon, who all fancied a shot at the position, at one point four-abreast in the closing stages.

It was Cook that came out on top for Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki, just ahead of Kent on the McAMS Yamaha. Iddon was sixth for Oxford Products Ducati, while the last lap saw Lee Jackson catch them as they tussled to slip into seventh for MasterMac Honda, leaving Andrew Irwin eighth.

His brother Glenn, who won the second race for Ducati was next to see the finish in ninth after dropping back from pole as he struggled for grip, looking uneasy on the PBM machine.

Josh Brookes had crashed on the original start and was waiting for a lift back as the red flags waved. His FHO Racing mechanics worked frantically to get his BMW out on the grid on the warm-up lap.

From there the Australian started last, but his tyre choice suited the conditions, allowing a climb to tenth, passing his team-mate Peter Hickman, who placed eleventh.

Richard Kerr, replacing Alex Olsen at IWR Racing, was twelfth and the top Pathway entry as Lewis Rollo crashed out.

There were only fifteen finishers so everyone who made the chequered flag scored points. Leon Haslam faded back to 13th on his ROKiT Haslam BMW Motorrad bike, Brayden Elliott stayed upright for DAO Racing in 14th with Luke Hedger 15th for Whitecliffe CDH Racing Kawasaki.


Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

Lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 33.626s

Oulton Park in 2023:

Lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 33.620s

Oulton Park in 2023

Round 2
Qualifying:
1: Josh Brookes
2: Leon Haslam
3: Storm Stacey

Race 1:
1: Josh Brookes
2: Leon Haslam
3: Glenn Irwin

Race 2:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Leon Haslam

Race 3:
1: Glenn Irwin 
2: Leon Haslam
3:Kyle Ryde

Round 9 (Showdown)

Qualifying:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Kyle Ryde

Race 1: 
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Lee Jackson
3: Leon Haslam

Race 2: 
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Lee Jackson
3: Kyle Ryde

Race 3: 
1: Tommy Bridewell 
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Lee Jackson

Main Season 2024:
Qualifying:
1:  Kyle Ryde
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Ryan Vickers

Race 1: 
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Christian Iddon
3: Kyle Ryde

Race 2: 
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Tommy Bridewell
3: Christian Iddon

Race 3: 
1: Glenn Irwin 
2: Christian Iddon
3: Ryan Vickers

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

The race saw two non-starters -Rapid Honda and Franco Bourne withdrew after FP3, with a lack of feeling due to his recent scaphoid injury. Danny Buchan was absent on Sunday following his heavy fall after a highside in the first race of the meeting.

Off all the riders not to finish, the most timely fall was that of Ryan Vickers who was leading on the first start, by a huge margin, when he lost the front and slid into the gravel on lap three.

Championship Standings

The result sees Tommy Bridewell remain in charge in the title hunt, topping the championship standings with 334 points after 26 races, with six remaining.

A second win of the meet saw Kyle Ryde add another 25 Showdown points, increased from the main season, taking him to 328 - cutting the difference from nine to six points.

Glenn Irwin sits third overall on 289, now 43 behind, while Christian Iddon remains fourth on 245.

Danny Kent in fifth and Ryan Vickers in sixth are both over 100 points off the lead score, with 234 and 228 respectively.
 

