Lewis Hamilton explains “painful” F1 Dutch GP crash: “Took me by surprise”
2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Lewis Hamilton awaits FIA decision LIVE UPDATES!
Live text commentary of race day at the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix
It seems like an eternity ago after a dramatic race, but the FIA will investigate Lewis Hamilton now.
Here's the full story...
Lewis Hamilton faces FIA stewards’ wrath for incident before F1 Dutch Grand Prix
Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Russell, Albon, Bearman, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda and Ocon.
A commanding drive from Piastri to win at Zandvoort ahead of Verstappen and Hadjar.
Piastri is running 1.4s ahead of Verstappen.
Piastri has opened up the gap to 1.6s over Verstappen.
1.1s between Piastri and Verstappen.
Piastri remains in the lead ahead of Verstappen, Hadjar, Russell, Albon, Antonelli, Bearman, Stroll, Alonso and Gasly.
The race will resume at the end of Lap 69. Piastri is now backing up the pack.
Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Russell, Albon, Antonelli, Bearman, Stroll, Alonso, Gasly, Tsunoda, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Colapinto, Lawson, Bortoleto and Sainz.
OUT: Norris, Leclerc and Hamilton.
Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Russell, Albon, Antonelli, Bearman, Stroll, Alonso and Gasly.
Third Safety Car of the race as Norris is OUT.
Engine problem for Norris... he's out of the race.
Piastri, Norris, Verstappen, Hadjar, RUssell, Albon, Antonelli, Bearman, Stroll and Gasly.
He drops behind Stroll now for ninth.
Bearman uses DRS to get ahead of Gasly into eighth.
Five-second time penalty for speeding. That's 15 seconds in total.
Albon and Antonelli are right behind Russell in the fight for fifth.
Gasly has several cars behind him in the battle for eighth.
He's in DRS range of Piastri for the race win.
Piastri has opened up a 1.2s gap over Norris. Verstappen stays behind Norris.
Piastri, Norris, Verstappen, Hadjar, Russell, Albon, Antonelli, Gasly, Alonso, Bortoleto, Bearman, Stroll, Tsunoda, Ocon, Colpainto, Hulkenberg, Lawson and Sainz.
LAP 53/72— Formula 1 (@F1) August 31, 2025
More drama for Ferrari 😵
Leclerc and Antonelli make contact at Turn 3 and Leclerc spins out of the race ❌
Safety Car #F1#DutchGPpic.twitter.com/c5C9vm3vhD
A 10-second time penalty for Antonelli for colliding with Leclerc.
Piastri, Norris, Verstappen, Hadjar, Russell, Albon, Antonelli, Gasly, Alonso and Bortoleto.