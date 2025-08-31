Lewis Hamilton
LIVE

2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Lewis Hamilton awaits FIA decision LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of race day at the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Full classification from an action-packed Dutch GP 

31 Aug 2025
16:09
Lewis Hamilton explains what went wrong

Lewis Hamilton explains “painful” F1 Dutch GP crash: “Took me by surprise”

15:58
Hamilton visits FIA stewards

It seems like an eternity ago after a dramatic race, but the FIA will investigate Lewis Hamilton now.

Here's the full story...

Lewis Hamilton faces FIA stewards’ wrath for incident before F1 Dutch Grand Prix

15:50
Race results

Full classification from an action-packed Dutch GP 

© XPB Images
15:44
Top 10

Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Russell, Albon, Bearman, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda and Ocon.

15:42
Piastri wins the Dutch GP

A commanding drive from Piastri to win at Zandvoort ahead of Verstappen and Hadjar. 

15:41
Final lap

Piastri is running 1.4s ahead of Verstappen.

15:40
Two laps to go

Piastri has opened up the gap to 1.6s over Verstappen. 

15:38
Three laps to go

1.1s between Piastri and Verstappen.

15:38
Lap 70/72

Piastri remains in the lead ahead of Verstappen, Hadjar, Russell, Albon, Antonelli, Bearman, Stroll, Alonso and Gasly. 

15:36
SC in at the end of the lap

The race will resume at the end of Lap 69. Piastri is now backing up the pack. 

15:35
Still under Safety Car

Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Russell, Albon, Antonelli, Bearman, Stroll, Alonso, Gasly, Tsunoda, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Colapinto, Lawson, Bortoleto and Sainz.

OUT: Norris, Leclerc and Hamilton.

15:32
The order on Lap 66/72

Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Russell, Albon, Antonelli, Bearman, Stroll, Alonso and Gasly. 

15:32
Safety Car

Third Safety Car of the race as Norris is OUT. 

15:31
Norris is out

Engine problem for Norris... he's out of the race. 

15:29
The order on Lap 64/72

Piastri, Norris, Verstappen, Hadjar, RUssell, Albon, Antonelli, Bearman, Stroll and Gasly. 

15:29
Gasly loses another place

He drops behind Stroll now for ninth. 

15:28
Bearman up to eighth

Bearman uses DRS to get ahead of Gasly into eighth. 

15:26
Another penalty for Antonelli

Five-second time penalty for speeding. That's 15 seconds in total. 

15:26
Main battles

Albon and Antonelli are right behind Russell in the fight for fifth.

Gasly has several cars behind him in the battle for eighth. 

15:24
Norris on a charge

He's in DRS range of Piastri for the race win. 

15:22
No changes in the top 10

Piastri has opened up a 1.2s gap over Norris. Verstappen stays behind Norris. 

15:20
Order for the restart at the end of Lap 57

Piastri, Norris, Verstappen, Hadjar, Russell, Albon, Antonelli, Gasly, Alonso, Bortoleto, Bearman, Stroll, Tsunoda, Ocon, Colpainto, Hulkenberg, Lawson and Sainz.

15:19
A disaster for Ferrari
15:18
News from the stewards

A 10-second time penalty for Antonelli for colliding with Leclerc.

15:16
Order under the Safety Car

Piastri, Norris, Verstappen, Hadjar, Russell, Albon, Antonelli, Gasly, Alonso and Bortoleto. 

