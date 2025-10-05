Lap 47/62: Lewis Hamilton has made a second pit stop to put some soft tyres on for the final stint. He's still seventh so had nothing to lose there.
2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Oscar Piastri fumes after McLaren pair clash
Follow Crash.net's live coverage of the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.
The 2025 F1 season continues with the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
George Russell starts on pole position, with Max Verstappen alongside him on the front row.
F1 title leader Oscar Piastri goes from third, with championship rival and McLaren teammate Lando Norris two places behind him in fifth.
Piastri is 25 points ahead of Norris at the top of the F1 drivers' championship with seven rounds to go.
McLaren will win the constructors' championship today if they score just 13 points.
Lap 46/62: Max Verstappen is losing heaps of time as he continues to battle car issues.
Lando Norris is now within DRS range of the Red Bull driver.
"I'm struggling a lot now," Verstappen complains over team radio.
Lap 45/62: Nico Hulkenberg has gone for a spin in his Sauber but manages to avoid the barriers.
Lap 45/62: Just five seconds covers the top three as the leaders deal with traffic
Lap 42/62: Now it's Lando Norris's turn to make a mistake as he runs wide in the final sector and has a scruffy lap.
Norris loses a full second to Verstappen and his recent hard work to close the gap is undone.
Lap 41/62: Lando Norris is starting to close in on Max Verstappen as the Red Bull driver continues to struggle. The gap is just 1.5s as things stand.
Lap 39/62: Max Verstappen has had another off-track excursion, this time down at Turn 2.
He is not happy with his Red Bull at the minute.
"The rear is like a handbrake, please help," he asks.
Lap 37/62: : Max Verstappen has just had a big lock up down at Turn 14 but manages to keep his Red Bull out of the wall.
That his given George Russell some breathing space. Russell is now five seconds clear of Verstappen.
Lap 35/62: Max Verstappen is catching George Russell.
The four-time world champion is lapping faster than the Mercedes driver at the moment, having just taken half a second out of Russell last time around.
The gap is now down to 2.8s - are things starting to hot up out front?
Lap 33/62: So, after all the pit stops it's George Russell still leading by 3.3s from Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Lando Norris is 4.3s back in third, with McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri 10s further back.
Charles Leclerc still holds fifth for Ferrari, ahead of Kimi Antonelli, who is being caught by Lewis Hamilton.
Lap 29/62: Fernando Alonso delivers another classic radio message after being updated by his race engineer.
"If you speak to me every lap, I will disconnect the radio," the Spaniard replies.
Alonso suffered a slow pit stop and is currently down in 15th.
Lap 27/62: It's a slow stop for Oscar Piastri due to an issue with the left rear. A 5.2s pit stop for Piastri here in Singapore.
That won't improve Piastri's mood. The Australian is now 10 seconds back from Norris. Crucially, he has not lost any positions.
Lap 26/62: Norris pits and rejoins behind Verstappen. He's further behind Verstappen than he was before the stops were made.
Interestingly, McLaren had asked Norris if he would be happy for Piastri to pit first to help him cover Leclerc. Unlike in Monza, Norris said no, and subsequently was the first McLaren to stop.
Lap 25/52: George Russell pits from the lead.
A solid stop from Mercedes, as Russell returns out in third place, behind only the two McLaren drivers who are yet to pit.
Lap 25/62: Ferrari pit Lewis Hamilton from seventh but it is a slow pit stop at 3.5 seconds. His front right was slow off there.
Hamilton pitting releases Max Verstappen into fifth as he chases down his next target, Kimi Antonelli.
Lap 23/62: Max Verstappen is told he is free to push now.
"I'll try mate but everything is working against me this race," Verstappen responds.
Charles Leclerc has pitted from fifth and comes back out in P9.
Lap 21/62: Lando Norris stays out as McLaren opt against responding immediately.
Lap 20/62: Max Verstappen pits from second place to get rid of his soft tyres. He comes back out in seventh, ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.
Now is the time for McLarens drivers to push hard as they look to get ahead of Verstappen.
Verstappen is told his out lap is "critical".
Lap 18/62: Lando Norris had been told to box to overtake Max Verstappen, but then was later told to stay out. Was that an attempted dummy from McLaren?
A frustrated Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, has dropped nearly five seconds behind his McLaren teammate in fourth.
Lap 17/62: Lewis Hamilton is having a bit of a frustrating night.
The seven-time world champion is within DRS range of Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes, but cannot get close enough to make a move.
Hamilton dropped behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc at the start.
Antonelli is battling a problem with his steering and doing a fine job so far.
Lap 15/62: Lando Norris has just had a glance up against the wall at Turn 17, but looks to have escaped without any damage to his McLaren.
He is pushing hard in his pursuit of Max Verstappen's Red Bull.
- George Russell
- Max Verstappen
- Lando Norris
- Oscar Piastri
- Charles Leclerc
- Kimi Antonelli
- Lewis Hamilton
- Fernando Alonso
- Isack Hadjar
- Oliver Bearman
Lap 11/62: Max Verstappen is not happy with his downshifts at the moment.
"Really ****" the Dutchman responds when asked by his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase how the downshifts on his Red Bull car have been.
Lando Norris feels he is quicker than Max Verstappen at the moment.
Asked how his tyres are, Norris replies: "Pace is good. I think I'm a lot quicker."
Verstappen is 1.7s clear of Norris as things stand.
Lap 10/62: Meanwhile, out front, George Russell looks to be in complete control.
The Mercedes driver has been setting a succession of fastest laps to gradually pull clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
The gap is currently 4.6 seconds.