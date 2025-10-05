2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Oscar Piastri fumes after McLaren pair clash

The 2025 F1 season continues with the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

George Russell starts on pole position, with Max Verstappen alongside him on the front row.

F1 title leader Oscar Piastri goes from third, with championship rival and McLaren teammate Lando Norris two places behind him in fifth.

Piastri is 25 points ahead of Norris at the top of the F1 drivers' championship with seven rounds to go.

McLaren will win the constructors' championship today if they score just 13 points.