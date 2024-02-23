2024 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing: Day 3 LIVE UPDATES!

Russell, on a set of C4 soft tyres, goes second-fastest and just a whisker behind Leclerc.
He's found an awful lot of performance there to get within 0.046s of the best time.
Good lap from Russell. Will we see any more late runs on the softs?
It's time for the final day of F1 testing from the Bahrain International Circuit.
19 of the 20 drivers will be in action as teams have just eight hours left to prepare for the new season next week.
Albon, with a set of C4 soft tyres attached to his Williams, goes fifth with a personal best that leaves him 0.662s off Leclerc's benchmark.
Both Tsunoda and Russell have recently improved their lap times with new personal bests, but they remain third and fourth respectively.
Gasly has just lost what appears to be a part of his wheel brow.
It broke off the front right of his Alpine and flew onto the track, before being swiftly cleared by a fast marshal under a brief yellow flag.
Alpine mechanics are currently inspecting Gasly's car back in the garage.
Are we finally starting to see teams unleash some pace?
Tsunoda, running C4 tyres, has just popped his RB into third, 0.513s off Leclerc.
Russell slots his Mercedes into fourth, a further tenth behind on C3s.
Meanwhile, there's also a personal best from Albon, who goes P8 in his Williams.
Russell recently pulled off an overtake on Leclerc on the run into Turn 1, which prompted Sky F1 pundit Anthony Davidson to note: "The interesting thing there is that he wasn't using DRS to get that overtake done.
"I feel like it was a bit of a weakness for Mercedes last year, the car being a bit on the draggy side.
"Sometimes you saw them running with DRS active and they still weren't quite able to get the overtake done. He had the speed, so I think that's a bit of a change from last year."
Tsunoda, with fresh C3 tyres strapped to his RB, has just shot up to sixth in the timesheets.
He is the notable recent improvement, with Russell also moving into the top 10 with a personal best a little earlier.
We are into the final hour of running for F1 2024 pre-season testing in Bahrain.
Will anyone go for a late glory run and show their hand under the lights, or will everyone keep us guessing until next weekend?
Hamilton spoke publicly for the first time about his blockbuster Ferrari switch earlier today as he faced the media in the FIA press conference.
The seven-time world champion said he felt the time was right to write "a new chapter" in his illustrious F1 career and admitted to his desire to emulate the great Michael Schumacher's success in famous Ferrari red.
You can read his full comments here.
Long runs are the current focus with Leclerc, Verstappen, Piastri, Alonso and Hulkenberg all racking up the laps.
Verstappen is on the hardest tyre compound as he starts a new long run - complete with flow-vis paint on his Red Bull RB20.
The only driver not focusing on race pace is Zhou, who has just set his best lap of the day to move off the bottom and up one place to 18th.
Verstappen has now pitted after completing a 17-lap stint on the medium tyres.
Piastri, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Albon and Zhou are the only drivers circulating at the moment.
The reigning world champion is out pounding in the laps on a long run. He's 12 laps into his current stint.
Piastri is out there making moves as he finds further improvement in his McLaren.
A 1m31.030s puts his third, shuffling Alonso down to P4, and 0.708s off Leclerc's best time.
A 1m30.322s for Leclerc now as he extends his advantage over Verstappen, while Alonso slots into third.
Leclerc has another effort on the C4s this time (his previous best was on the C5s).
He sets a 1m30.498s, less than a tenth off his time from earlier.
Leclerc storms to the top of the timesheets with a 1m30.409s, to move 0.3s ahead of Verstappen.
Verstappen has improved to a 1m30.763s, 0.4s ahead of Sainz. An impressive lap on the C3 tyre for the Red Bull driver.
Alonso breaks into the top five now, 0.6s off Verstappen's benchmark.
A 1m31.058s for Verstappen to move 0.189s clear of Sainz.