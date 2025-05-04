Verstappen keeps the lead into Turn 1 despite a lock-up into Turn 1 in the Red Bull. Antonelli and Piastri complete the top three in Miami.
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!
Follow the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix here with our live text coverage
It's race day at the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen starts the race on pole position after delivering another legendary qualifying performance on Saturday.
The reigning world champion will have to fight off Lando Norris on the run down to the first corner, with the McLaren driver set to start from second.
- The 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix is set to get underway at 9pm UK time
- How to watch 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix today: Live stream for free
- Starting grid for F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix today: How the race will begin
We will be bringing you updates throughout the race in Miami.
Who will come out on top?
Verstappen leads the pack away for the formation lap in Miami.
Everyone on the mediums except Russell, Hamilton, Lawson, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Bearman and Gasly, who are all on the hards.
|2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|14
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|PL
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
Here's an update...
It’s dry and baking hot on the #MiamiGP grid but there are some threatening looking clouds in the vicinity of the Hard Rock Stadium! #F1pic.twitter.com/Ot0fm42BGy— Crash.net – Formula 1 (@CRASH_NET_F1) May 4, 2025
"The skies are darkening above us," Sky Sports F1's Simon Lazenby reports.
The battle for the win is likely to be between Verstappen and the McLarens. Verstappen's advantage has been in the high-speed corners (sector one), with McLaren faring better in the other parts of the lap.
Antonelli is also in the mix after qualifying third for Mercedes, ultimately splitting the McLarens.
Williams were 'best of the rest' in qualifying - Sainz in sixth; Albon seventh. They will be hoping to stay ahead of Leclerc on Lap 1.
The Ferraris head out on slick tyres for their reconnaissance laps.
Time to head out, the grid awaits! pic.twitter.com/TI2R0ttQwI— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 4, 2025
The sun has appeared and the pit lane is open for business. Drivers will be taking to the track before the usual pre-race procedures.
Lights out is at 9pm UK time.
A change to the grid, with Gasly set to start from the pit lane. This means his car has been taken out of parc ferme conditions and they can make car set up changes ahead of the race.
No sign of rain currently which means we should be set for a dry start to the race in Miami.
Here's the starting grid for the race in Miami:
|2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|14
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
The F1 Academy race earlier was cancelled due to heavy rain which led to treacherous conditions.
You can see here...
Hello everyone! Welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix.
The race is set to get underway at 9pm UK time, provided there's no more rain.