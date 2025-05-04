2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!

20:35

What to watch out for in the Miami GP?

The battle for the win is likely to be between Verstappen and the McLarens. Verstappen's advantage has been in the high-speed corners (sector one), with McLaren faring better in the other parts of the lap.

Antonelli is also in the mix after qualifying third for Mercedes, ultimately splitting the McLarens.

Williams were 'best of the rest' in qualifying - Sainz in sixth; Albon seventh. They will be hoping to stay ahead of Leclerc on Lap 1.