Top 3 in Miami Qualifying
LIVE

2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!

Follow the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix here with our live text coverage

It's race day at the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen starts the race on pole position after delivering another legendary qualifying performance on Saturday.

The reigning world champion will have to fight off Lando Norris on the run down to the first corner, with the McLaren driver set to start from second.


 

04 May 2025
21:05
Race start

Verstappen keeps the lead into Turn 1 despite a lock-up into Turn 1 in the Red Bull. Antonelli and Piastri complete the top three in Miami. 

21:03
The 2025 Miami Grand Prix is underway

We will be bringing you updates throughout the race in Miami.

Who will come out on top? 

21:00
Formation lap is underway

Verstappen leads the pack away for the formation lap in Miami. 

20:58
Tyres

Everyone on the mediums except Russell, Hamilton, Lawson, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Bearman and Gasly, who are all on the hards. 

20:54
A reminder of the starting grid
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
9Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
10Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
12Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
14Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
16Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
19Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
PLPierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
20:49
Our reporter Lewis Larkam is in Miami

Here's an update...

20:48
Rain on the way?

"The skies are darkening above us," Sky Sports F1's Simon Lazenby reports.

20:35
What to watch out for in the Miami GP?

The battle for the win is likely to be between Verstappen and the McLarens. Verstappen's advantage has been in the high-speed corners (sector one), with McLaren faring better in the other parts of the lap.

Antonelli is also in the mix after qualifying third for Mercedes, ultimately splitting the McLarens.

Williams were 'best of the rest' in qualifying - Sainz in sixth; Albon seventh. They will be hoping to stay ahead of Leclerc on Lap 1.

20:27
The track is dry

The Ferraris head out on slick tyres for their reconnaissance laps.

20:22
The sun is out

The sun has appeared and the pit lane is open for business. Drivers will be taking to the track before the usual pre-race procedures. 

Lights out is at 9pm UK time. 

20:17
Pit lane start for Gasly

A change to the grid, with Gasly set to start from the pit lane. This means his car has been taken out of parc ferme conditions and they can make car set up changes ahead of the race. 

20:09
Weather update

No sign of rain currently which means we should be set for a dry start to the race in Miami. 

20:02
The grid for today

Here's the starting grid for the race in Miami:

2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
9Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
10Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
12Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
14Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
16Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
20Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
19:57
Heavy rain in the air

The F1 Academy race earlier was cancelled due to heavy rain which led to treacherous conditions. 

You can see here...

The F1 Academy race was abandoned due to heavy rain
The F1 Academy race was abandoned due to heavy rain
19:54
Welcome

Hello everyone! Welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix.

The race is set to get underway at 9pm UK time, provided there's no more rain.

