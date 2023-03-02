Crash Home
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Preparation

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Every word from Hamilton and his rival drivers

Last Updated: 3 Hours Ago

The F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, the 2023 season-opener, is finally here!

Thursday was media day and we heard from Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the other top names in F1 about the biggest issues heading into the new season.

Do Mercedes have any optimism? Can anyone challenge Red Bull this weekend? Is the Aston Martin hype justified?

15:34
Will we see this happen?

"I have prepared myself for a championship battle. Whether or not we have the equipment for a championship battle? We will find out."

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day
15:11
Hamilton contract update

“I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13. I had a difficult year last year and I’m still here."

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Preparation
14:48
Lando Norris opens up

“Frustrating” McLaren started on wrong path, admits Norris

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Preparation Day. -
14:48
Merc teammate fireworks this year?

Russell relishing battle with Hamilton: “He’s going to come back fighting"

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and team mate George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir,
13:34
The driver to watch this weekend?

Alonso promises Aston Martin F1 car will change “dramatically” in 2023

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Three.-
13:32
Russell on Hamilton relationship

"He's just an animal, he keeps fighting, he never gives up, he will come back fighting..."

13:30
George Russell

"If we achieved a race win last year, there's no reason we can't win more races..."

13:26
Russell on Mercedes' upgrades

"Everybody is looking for more downforce. The tricky thing is to get the car as low as possible. Red Bull have been strong in their drag. We may have made a small improvement this weekend."

13:23
George Russell

"Our development last year was spectacular. The upgrades we will bring this week will bring us closer.

"If we develop at the same rate as last year? We are starting from a higher point."

13:18
Leclerc on Vasseur

"Fred extracts the best out of people by putting them in the best conditions. He will discover more things tomorrow."

13:15
Max Verstappen

"The progress we have made is good, but we have to show it this weekend.

"Everywhere, is the aim [to improve the car]. It is well balanced. Every time lost performance with the floor but you try to gain it back.

"The teams close to us [are competitors], but also from ourselves because we have to stay on top. We cannot afford to make many mistakes."

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Preparation
13:12
Charles Leclerc

"[The title] is the goal. It's hard to quanitify how far in front Max is.

"I'm not gonna say! We didn't show everything [in testing]. But nobody showed everything! We are a bit behind."

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Preparation Day.
13:08
George Russell

"The mood in the camp is good. Red Bull look strong but we can bring more pace after the learnings.

"It will be difficult to fight for victory this weekend.

"Testing is a good indication but, until qualifying and the race, we won't know. Some teams were surprising.

"Bahrain is an outlier so I don't think the picture from this weekend will be the picture for the whole season.

"The test wasn't the smoothest. The learnings we found will put us in better stead. But Red Bull are in a league of their own this weekend.

"It will be a fight for second-place between Ferrari and Aston Martin."

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Preparation
12:59
Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023

12:47
Is Alonso getting old?

"I have no concerns about age. I will be the first to feel it if I miss something, feel something."

12:44
Oscar Piastri

"Obviously the test wasn't the smoothest. We'll get a better understanding tomorrow. We're somewhere in the midfield..."

12:39
Hulkenberg on his rollercoaster relationship with Magnussen

"We are hugging! We broke the ice here 12 months ago when I stepped in for Vettel.

"We were stood behind each other. I reached out with a hand and a smile.

"Ever since, we have been pretty good. I feel no tension, no friction."

Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Preparation
12:38
Nico Hulkenberg

"It's important in testing to connect with the car, to build a foundation, and that's what I've done. 

"The midfield is very competitive and tight. Small things can make a big difference.

"I believe we will be somewhere in the midfield."

12:36
Can Alonso win a race in 2023?

"I don't know..."

12:35
Fernando Alonso

"If you change team you need time to adapt to new things.

"Let's see after here, Jeddah and Australia, very different cicuits, you will see where everybody really is.

"Aston Martin want to succeed. Everybody is pushing, knowing how difficult the task is."

12:30
We're about to hear from this man

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Three.-
12:09
The best haircut in F1?

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
12:00
Press conference line-up:

We have two press conferneces getting underway in half an hour's time. They will be split into the following two groups of five drivers. 

Group 1: Fernando Alonso, Oscar Piastri, Nyck de Vries, Nico Hulkenberg and Logan Sargeant

Group 2: Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Pierre Gasly and Zhou Guanyu.

Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
11:26
11:08
