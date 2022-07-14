The impressive record Lewis Hamilton has set in F1 2022

After the opening 11 rounds of the season, Lewis Hamilton is still the only driver to have finished every race.

Remarkably, Hamilton’s last retirement due to a technical issue was at the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix.

Since then, Hamilton has failed to finish just once - at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix following a collision with title rival Max Verstappen.

If Mercedes are able to get into the title fight, their reliability combined with Hamilton’s consistency could make for an interesting second half of the season.

Max Verstappen - 2 DNFs

Verstappen sits top of the drivers’ championship but he’s failed to make the chequered flag on two occasions.

He retired during the latter stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix but was classified in 19th, and he didn’t finish in Australia.

Charles Leclerc - 2 DNFs

Leclerc failed to make the chequered flag in Barcelona and Baku due to engine failures.

Sergio Perez - 3 DNFs

Like Verstappen, Perez failed to finish in Bahrain but was classified in 18th after stopping on track on the final lap.

The Mexican retired prematurely in Canada (technical issue) and Austria (damage sustained by contact with George Russell)

Carlos Sainz - 4 DNFs

Sainz retired in back-to-back races in Australia (unforced error) and Imola (incident with Ricciardo).

A hydraulics issue forced him to retire in Baku, but his engine went up in flames in Austria.

George Russell - 1 DNF

Russell’s only DNF of the season came at Silverstone after contact with Zhou Guanyu on the opening lap.

Lewis Hamilton - 0 DNFs

The seven-time champion is the only driver on the grid to finish every race this season.

Lando Norris - 1 DNF

Norris’ first DNF of the year came in Miami after contact with Pierre Gasly on Lap 39.

Esteban Ocon - 1 DNF

Ocon’s first retirement in 2022 was at the British Grand Prix. It was caused by a fuel pump issue.

Valtteri Bottas - 2 DNFs

Technical gremlins in Jeddah and at Silverstone forced Bottas out of the action early.

Fernando Alonso - 2 DNFs

A mechanical issue forced him out of the Saudi Arabian GP, while sidepod damage caused by Schumacher forced him out of action at Imola.

Kevin Magnussen - 3 DNFs

Magnussen suffered back-to-back DNFs at the Monaco and Azerbaijan GPs.

He was classified in Miami despite not finishing the race.

Daniel Ricciardo - 1 DNF

The Australian’s only DNF of the season came in Jeddah.

Pierre Gasly - 3 DNFs

Gasly failed to finish in Bahrain, Miami and Britain.

Sebastian Vettel - 2 DNFs

After missing the first two rounds of the year with COVID-19, Vettel retired from the Australian GP.

He was crashed out of the Miami GP by Schumacher, but he was classified.

Yuki Tsunoda - 1 DNF

Tsunoda crashed out of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Zhou Guanyu - 4 DNFs

Lady luck hasn’t been on Zhou’s side with three DNFs due to mechanical gremlins.

Contact with Russell forced him out of the race at Silverstone in scary fashion.

Alex Albon - 2 DNFs

Albon failed to make the chequered flag at either Monaco or Silverstone.

Lance Stroll - 1 DNF

Stroll has been classified at every race but failed to finish in Baku.

Nicholas Latifi - 2 DNFs

Latifi didn’t finish the Saudi Arabian and Austrian grands prix.