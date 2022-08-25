FIRST LOOK: Mercedes' retro livery for Spa to celebrate 55 years of AMG

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will race at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend with a special AMG logo fitted to their cars, as well as a large “vintage” number (see above).

This is part of AMG’s 55-year anniversary and its association with Mercedes for being “one of the leading performance and sports car brands through numerous successes in motorsport and development of unique road cars.”

"AMG is synonymous with racing and high-performance", Toto Wolff said ahead of the weekend. "For 55 years they have been at the forefront of pushing what is possible on four wheels, both on the racetrack and the road. I look forward to getting out on track in the Red Pig this afternoon, an icon in motorsport history".

Mercedes last ran an anniversary livery at the 2019 German Grand Prix, as part of the team’s 125 years in motorsport celebrations.

All team personnel dressed up in vintage gear, however, the race didn’t go to plan.

Hamilton only finished ninth after hitting the barriers in wet conditions, while Valtteri Bottas crashed out in the closing laps of the race from fourth.