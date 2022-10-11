Schumacher lost control of his car during the first practice session at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix last Friday, smashing into the barrier and missing the second session as a result.

He finished 17th at Suzuka, with teammate Kevin Magnussen in 14th, amid reports that he is finally in discussions with Haas to extend his stay and remain in the F1 2023 driver line-up.

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

“I would be surprised if that were a factor for extending the contract,” he told Sky Deutschland about his latest crash.

“I mean, the performance is there.

“Pressure is something I’ve had to deal with for a long time, probably my whole life. It doesn’t bother me and I always want to do my best.”

The son of Michael Schumacher has been criticised this season by Haas team principal Guenther Steiner over the regularity of his crashes.

Incidents in Jeddah and Monaco cost his team a lot of money and crucially damaged his own reputation.

His current contract is due to expire at the end of this season but Schumacher opened talks with Haas only last week to remain next year.

The team had publicly considered Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg as potential replacements.

Haas and Williams are the only two teams with a vacant season for the F1 2023 season.