Max Verstappen, Christian Horner and the entire team boycotted the UK broadcaster at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix due to comments from Sky journalist Ted Kravitz.

But team principal Horner has updated about their stance: “There were some derogatory comments made so we took a break from Sky for this race.

5 Tracks That F1 NEED to Bring Back Video of 5 Tracks That F1 NEED to Bring Back

“Max was upset. We were upset and we made the decision to stand together as a team.

“It won’t have done Sky any harm for us to lay down a marker.

“Some of the commentary is fair but some pieces are sensationalist, and saying we robbed anyone of the championship, as was said in Austin, is going too far. It is not impartial or fair or balanced.

“We have said our piece and will go back to normal next race.”

What did Ted Kravitz say?

After the F1 United States Grand Prix he said: “[Lewis Hamilton] doesn't win a race all year, and then finally comes back at a track where he could win the first race all year, battling the same guy who won the race he was robbed in the previous year, and manages to finish ahead of him.

"What a script and a story that would have been. But that's not the way the script turned out today, was it?

“Because the guy that beat him after being robbed actually overtook him, because he's got a quicker car, because of engineering and Formula One and design, and pretty much because of [Adrian Newey, Red Bull's chief technical officer] over there."

What was Max Verstappen’s response?

“It’s been a constant kind of like digging, being disrespectful, especially one particular person - and at one point it is enough, I don’t accept it.”