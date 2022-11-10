Haas are the only F1 team on the grid yet to finalise their driver pairing for next season.

Kevin Magnussen will remain with the team after signing a multi-year deal earlier this year, while Nico Hulkenberg is understood to be in pole position to make his F1 return.

Despite his significant upturn in form since scoring his first points in June, Schumacher looks set for a season on the sidelines.

Ahead of this weekend’s F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Steiner confirmed that an announcement would not happen this weekend but hopes it will be formalised before the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Steiner and the Haas team in general have been criticised by sections of the German media, most notably, Mick’s uncle, Ralf Schumacher.

The Haas team boss was asked if these comments and criticism affected him, he said: "It doesn't," Steiner said. "Just look who says it. You judge the people like this. I've got my opinion about the people and I don't need to write it on social media because I've got enough confidence to know what I do."

"They are influenced but that is part of the game," he added. "But going into battle and always justifying when you know you did the right thing is like: 'Okay, a few fans are against that'. Tough s**t!"

The writing is on the wall for Schumacher after Hulkenberg said he’s “relatively optimistic” about making a return to F1.

Hulkenberg hasn’t driven in F1 full-time since 2019, although he has consistently impressed during his one-off appearances in the subsequent years.

The German starred on his outings for Racing Point in 2020, before out-qualifying Lance Stroll in the season-opening 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix after Sebastian Vettel was ruled out of the first two races with coronavirus.

Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone has also cast doubt on Schumacher’s future.