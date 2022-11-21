Alfa Romeo beat Aston Martin to sixth on countback, but it was a tense wait for the team as Sebastian Vettel battled Daniel Ricciardo on the final lap, while Lance Stroll pushed for the fastest lap.

Like in Abu Dhabi 2021, where Bottas waited to hear if Lewis Hamilton had beaten Max Verstappen to title, it was a nervy wait for the Finn.

Why was Daniel Ricciardo replaced by Oscar Piastri at McLaren for F1 2023? Video of Why was Daniel Ricciardo replaced by Oscar Piastri at McLaren for F1 2023?

Over team radio, he said: “Don’t do it to me again, Abu Dhabi, please.”

With Vettel unable to pass Ricciardo for ninth, and Stroll not taking the fastest lap from Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo secured their best finish in 10 years.

Speaking after the race, Bottas said: “It was so nerve-wracking on the in-lap waiting for the results and I had a deja vu to last year when everything changed in the last lap and now it was luckily for good.”

Alfa Romeo’s sixth in the constructors’ championship is worth an additional $12 million in prize money.

“For the team it’s big,” Bottas added. “If you look at the last two years where the team has been it’s a big step.

“Even the prize money is really going to help us. So I’m so glad that we got it.”

How did Alfa beat Aston to P6?

Alfa Romeo made the most of their early competitiveness to beat Aston Martin to sixth in the F1 constructors’ championship.

For a handful of races during the first part of the year, Alfa Romeo had the fourth or fifth quickest car.

Bottas finished in the points in seven of the opening nine races of the year.

This included three top six finishes.

Ultimately, his P5 at Imola ensured Alfa Romeo beat Aston Martin on countback.

However, Alfa Romeo dropped back as the season progressed, no longer benefiting from being at the weight limit.