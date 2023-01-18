According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the three leading F1 manufacturers - Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull - have improved their power output over the break.

Ferrari were rumoured to have turned their engine down due to reliability concerns in the second half of the season, partially explaining their poor form at the end of the year.

Why we need to take George Russell more seriously... Video of Why we need to take George Russell more seriously...

It’s been reported that Ferrari have found 30hp as they have got on top of their gremlins from last year.

Mercedes have found 16hp, utilising a new fuel from Petronas.

The German manufacturer struggled for straight-line speed in 2022 but that was mainly down due to their aerodynamic concept, rather than an underperforming engine.

Regardless, they no longer have a dominant power unit as they did for much of the V6 hybrid era.

Red Bull have also made further gains, finding an extra 10hp.

Renault’s reliability improvements haven’t increased their power unit.

While there is an engine freeze, teams are allowed to make changes for reliability reasons.