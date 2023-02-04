Max Verstappen replies to Lewis Hamilton’s “he has a problem” remark: “We all had a laugh”

4 Feb 2023
Pole position for Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing 2nd for George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and 3rd Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen has responded to Lewis Hamilton’s “maybe he has a problem with me” comment by insisting every F1 driver enjoyed each other's company at their end-of-year dinner.

The rivalry between the Red Bull and Mercedes drivers will ramp up in the F1 2023 season, particularly if Hamilton has a car capable of challenging for Verstappen’s championship.

The personal history between them will also come under the microscope again.

Red Bull launch their RB19 with FORD! | F1 2023

Verstappen was asked about Hamilton’s comment, when the Mercedes driver said: "People like to talk about there being problems between Max and me. I respect him. 

“He is a lot younger, so maybe he has a problem with me. But I am not sure about that and I actually assume not. Although I can't speak for him."

Verstappen’s response was: "I don’t have an issue with anyone. We all sat at that dinner in Abu Dhabi [for Sebastian Vettel’s retirement] and we all had a laugh with everyone, we all had a good time. So that's okay."

Verstappen addressed Hamilton’s possible return to the title battle: "From our side we can do better because in qualifying, most of the time [last year] we were not the quickest car. For the sport, everyone wants a title battle with multiple teams involved."

Red Bull launched their RB19 car for the 2023 season in New York, which they hope will power Verstappen to a third consecutive title.

Hamilton and George Russell's W14 will be launched by Mercedes on February 15.

 