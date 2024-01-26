F1 2024 driver line-up and completed grid: When does each driver's contract expire?

This is the complete F1 grid for the 2024 season, including the contract situation of every driver.
DriverTeamContract End
Max VerstappenRed Bull2028
Sergio PerezRed Bull2024
Lewis HamiltonMercedes2025
George RussellMercedes2025
Charles LeclercFerrari"Several more seasons"
Carlos SainzFerrari2024
Lando NorrisMcLaren"Long-term"
Oscar PiastriMcLaren2026
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin2024
Lance StrollAston MartinRolling
Esteban OconAlpine2024
Pierre GaslyAlpine2024
Alex AlbonWilliams2024
Logan SargeantWilliams2024
Daniel RicciardoVisa Cash App RB2024
Yuki TsunodaVisa Cash App RB2024
Valtteri BottasSauber2024
Zhou GuanyuSauber2024
Kevin MagnussenHaas2024
Nico HulkenbergHaas2024

 

The big three

Red Bull appear to have a settled driver line-up for the time being, with Max Verstappen tied down to the longest-known contract on the grid - a lucrative deal running until the end of 2028, by which point the Dutchman will be 31.

Teammate Sergio Perez signed a contract extension that will see him retain his Red Bull seat until the end of 2024.

Mercedes have tied down Lewis Hamilton and George Russell until the end of 2025.

Confirmation of their extended time with the team ended a long saga over Hamilton's future that saw him linked with a move to Ferrari.

Ferrari have Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz contracted. Leclerc has penned a new deal which Ferrari described as being "beyond" this year, and Italian media have reported it could be a five-year agreement.

The chasing pack 

Esteban Ocon committed his future to Alpine back in 2021 on a deal that takes him to the end of 2024. Pierre Gasly signed an initial two-year contract when he joined the team.

McLaren have once again tied Lando Norris down to a new "long-term" contract to ward off rival teams. Following an impressive start to his rookie F1 season, Oscar Piastri signed a multi-year extension through to the end of 2026. 

Valtteri Bottas negotiated the longer contract he desired when he moved to Sauber, securing a deal that will keep him at the team until the end of 2024. Meanwhile, teammate Zhou Guanyu was retained for a third season at the Hinwil-based outfit. 

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will continue to form the rebranded Visa Cash App RB's driver line-up for 2024, with Liam Lawson remaining as the team's reserve driver despite impressive stand-in performances.

Aston Martin snapped up Fernando Alonso on a multi-year deal that will keep the Spaniard in green until at least the end of 2024. Lance Stroll’s contract is unknown, but given his father Lawrence owns the team he drives for, it’s likely he’ll continue for as long as he, and his dad, wants.

Kevin Magnussen's deal with Haas runs until the end of 2024, and the same can be said for his teammate, Nico Hulkenberg.

Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant complete the F1 2024 grid for Williams.

