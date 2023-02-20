The Canadian, who is the son of Aston Martin team owner Lawrence, was pre-season training on a bicycle in Spain when he was involved in a “minor accident and sustained injuries”.

While the injuries will rule him out of the upcoming three-day test which starts on Thursday, Aston Martin say Stroll expects to make a “quick recovery and return to driving duties” in time for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5.

“His fitness to return to the cockpit will be assessed daily and the team will issue an update ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix,” an Aston Martin team statement read.

“The team wishes Lance a speedy recovery and looks forward to his usual energy and commitment within the team.”

Stroll said: “I’ve had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season.

“I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team. I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible.”

Aston Martin have yet to confirm whether Stroll will be replaced for the pre-season test, or whether teammate Fernando Alonso will single-handedly drive on all three days of the Bahrain test.

Alonso suffered a broken jaw in a cycling accident ahead of the 2021 F1 season, but recovered in time to take part in pre-season testing a month later.

Stoffel Vandoorne and Felipe Drugovich are Aston Martin’s official reserve drivers, but Vandoorne is due to be away with Formula E commitments at this weekend's Cape Town E-Prix.

The Silverstone-based team could also call upon the services of Mercedes reserve Mick Schumacher.