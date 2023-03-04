Since the start of F1 pre-season testing, Alonso and Aston Martin have shown blistering form.

While Alonso couldn’t follow up his practice form by taking his first pole in over a decade, he secured fifth on the grid for Sunday’s race, ahead of both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023 Video of Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023

Aston Martin’s race pace is what caught their rivals’ eye in testing, with Alonso openly admitting their race simulation on the final day of testing was quicker than Ferrari’s.

Talking to Sky Sports after qualifying in Bahrain, Alonso admitted “it sounds too good” to say that Aston Martin will be fighting for the podium on merit.

“The strength of the car has been the long runs so far, very low degradation,” he said. “Historically Aston Martin was also taking care of the tyres very good but again, it sounds too good for me to say that tomorrow starting P5 we aim to fight for the podium because we’re in the mix with Ferrari and Mercedes, and this sounds unreal at the moment.”

Alonso’s pace in practice suggested he could have challenged Red Bull in qualifying, but the Spaniard conceded that was “too optimistic”.

“That was too optimistic,” he added. “Our aim was to be in the top five, top six. At the beginning of the weekend, it was to put both cars in Q3 so I think our expectations were to be .5 or .6 off Red Bull and I think the pole position is around that time what we are missing.

“We expect this position and I am extremely happy.”