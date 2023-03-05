He will not incur a penalty, but in opting to take a new energy store he has used up 50 percent of his allocation for the year. The energy store is one of six components within a power unit.

F1 drivers are allowed to take two new energy stores across the 23-race calendar.

Leclerc will also use a new control electronics in Bahrain - again, drivers are only permitted two new control electronics per season.

Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023 Video of Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023

Leclerc will begin the first race of 2023 in P3, behind pole-sitter Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Last year, Leclerc was Verstappen's main title rival and could also be his biggest threat in Bahrain.

Leclerc confirmed that he abandoned his attack on claiming pole position during qualifying due to a tactical choice of saving his new tyres for the race.

Ferrari's race strategy came under major scrutiny last season but Fred Vasseur has arrived as new team principal.

How Vasseur orchestrates Leclerc and teammate Carlos Sainz, starting in P4, will be intriguing because Ferrari will not name a No1 driver this season.