Michael Schumacher now lives in Switzerland, with his family, away from public attention after he was left in a coma due to a skiing accident in December 2013.

His wife - and son Mick Schumacher - have kept health updates to a minimum since then, protecting the dignity of the F1 legend.

Former team boss Jordan, who gave Schumacher his F1 debut with Jordan Grand Prix in 1991, has paid tribute to the Schumacher family.

"This was the most horrific situation for Mick and Corinna," he told The Sun.

"It's been nearly 10 years now and Corinna has not been able to go to a party, to lunch or this or that, she's like a prisoner because everyone would want to talk to her about Michael when she doesn't need reminding of it every minute.”

Jordan praised Corinna for her strength amid her husband’s health battle. She has imposed strict rules on who can visit him. Even a close friend like Jordan was denied access - which he agreed with - many years ago.

"Privacy is such a vital aspect to sport, business and your personal life,” Jordan said.

"Corinna has set out some rules, I know her very well and a long time before Michael Schumacher.

"She's a lovely girl and I knew her when she married Michael so there is a long history of good relations.

"I made an effort to go see Michael in the early days and Corinna refused, and rightfully so because too many people wanted to go see him.

"Jean Todt was given the privilege to go see him because of how close they were from their time together at Ferrari which is completely understandable.

"I was not able to go see Michael and they said: 'we love you Eddie and we've been involved with you for a very long time, but we do need privacy and safeguard of Michael'."

Schumacher made his F1 debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix with the team that was named after its owner, Jordan.

He went on to become his sport’s biggest superstar, amassing a joint-record seven F1 championships which he shares with Lewis Hamilton.

He is an icon of Ferrari, where he spent his best years, and he later concluded his career at Mercedes where he laid the groundwork for Hamilton’s later success.