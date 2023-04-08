Four-time F1 champion Vettel retired at the end of last season, and his replacement Fernando Alonso has benefitted from a major improvement that has surged Aston Martin into podium positions.

Vettel, by contrast, was 12th in the 2022 F1 standings while teammate Lance Stroll was 15th.

Fernando Alonso's Podium SAGA with the FIA needs to CHANGE! Video of Fernando Alonso&#039;s Podium SAGA with the FIA needs to CHANGE!

But team principal Krack insists that the outgoing Vettel played a crucial role in the car that Alonso is now profiting from.

"I think he has his merits in where the [AMR23] is today," Krack said.

"We had many, many meetings last year where he gave us a hint: ‘Do this, or do that, or do not do this with the new car’.

“So I think he has his merits in here."

Krack was asked if Vettel retired too early, considering Aston Martin’s stark improvement, but replied: "We have to respect the decision that he took.

"He reflected for a long time before he made that decision, and he has to move on.

"If it's a shame for him, I think you should ask him."

Two-time F1 champion Alonso has finished third in each of his first three grands prix with Aston Martin, disrupting the Red Bull-Mercedes-Ferrari triangle.

"He brought a lot of energy, a lot of positiveness when he arrived," said Krack.

"He is leading by example at all times. He's there very early, he's working really hard and it is this leading by example that everybody just sees and grabs on and gives an extra level of motivation."