Ferrari affirm commitment to F1 after Le Mans win: “We will keep investing…”

Ferrari claimed their first victory outright since 1965 of Sunday, with Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi guiding the #51 499P hypercar to the top step of the podium.

It’s contrasting fortunes for Ferrari, who haven’t won a race in F1 since the Austrian Grand Prix in the middle of last year.

The Scuderia currently sit fourth overall in the constructors’ championship, slipping well behind Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Speaking to Eurosport after Ferrari’s triumph at the Circuit de la Sarthe, Vigna insisted that “racing is in the DNA” of the company.

“It once again demonstrates that Ferrari is unique and that we make unparalleled cars. It is a unique car,” he said.

“The next goal? To continue winning. Was the bad start of the season in Formula 1 stressful for me?

“You know, I have more significant reasons for stress. For the team, this is a chance to improve and learn a lot. We must build a machine that will be better than the previous one, but this rule is true for everything we do.

“Sport is very important for us, racing is in the DNA of our company. So Formula 1, World Endurance Championship, we will keep investing there because we see a lot of technologies that can go from the track to the road.”

Ferrari chairman John Elkann believes their Le Mans triumph “serves as an example for us all” suggesting other parts of the company could learn from their performance over the last week.

“This victory that Antonello Coletta, Amato Ferrari, and the entire team, from our mechanics to our drivers, have achieved in such challenging conditions – because of the 24-hour duration, the unpredictable weather, and the impressive strength of our competitors – serves as an example for us all,” Elkann said.

“The emotions they have given to our Tifosi on a great day that brings together past, present and future, is also a reminder of the importance of finding the courage and the humility to always improve.”