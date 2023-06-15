Over the years F1 drivers have often been seen running deep across the asphalt run-off area and re-joining as the left-hander bends back on itself before the short straight that leads to Turn 3.

Such incidents usually occur when a driver locks up or misjudges their braking point, or at the start of races when the field notoriously concertinas up through the opening sequence of corners.

But now, thanks to the addition of a widened tyre barrier across the asphalt run-off area, drivers will have to sharply turn back in order to rejoin the track after running too deep.

If they cannot turn around, drivers will have to cut across a grass verge to get back onto the circuit.

As well as preventing corner-cutting, the changes should also decrease the likelihood of cars being taken out by being side-swiped at Turn 2 in the event a driver loses control or spins off.