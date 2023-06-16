The AMR23 of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll arguably looks more like Red Bull’s RB19 now.

The updated underbody, sidepods and engine cover are immediately eye-catching. These are Aston Martin's most significant upgrades of the 2023 season so far.

"The team has opted for a completely new concept for the current car," Alonso said. "This upgrade should help optimize the package we have."

But will the upgrades allow Aston Martin to edge closer to the dominant Red Bulls?

Last time out in Spain, they could only manage a P6 and P7 finish as Max Verstappen romped to another victory, while Mercedes edged ahead as the team closest to Red Bull.

At the start of the season Aston Martin were lauded for their ‘slidepod’ design which contributed to their excellent early results.

But now the upgrades brought to Montreal suggest a team who are constantly evolving in the race to keep up with Red Bull.

Canada is their owner Lawrence Stroll’s home grand prix so he will be keeping a watchful eye on whether this latest tweak to the AMR23 pays dividend.