But no further action was taken despite the dramatic moment in Montreal.

“The Stewards reviewed external video and in-car video and audio evidence,” the FIA confirmed.

“We note that while Car 14 had to perform minor braking, in our view there was no risk of collision or the need for significant evasive action.”

Hamilton and Alonso both pitted moments after a Safety Car was called for an incident involving George Russell.

The Aston Martin seemingly left his pit first but the Mercedes ended up in front.

“Caution caution,” Hamilton was told by his race engineer over team radio. “You’re just ahead."

But Alonso appeared to wave a frustrated hand in Hamilton’s direction.

"I had to brake in the pits,” he said via team radio.

Alonso finished as runner-up behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen, while Hamilton completed the podium.