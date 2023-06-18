Toto Wolff pressed on Lewis Hamilton-Shakira rumours…

As if dealing with his major new Mercedes contract was not enough to think about, he has now been asked about Shakira.

The big rumour is that the Mercedes F1 driver and the superstar singer are romantically involved.

Did Mercedes' Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work? Video of Did Mercedes&#039; Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work?

“I don't know anything about that," Wolff replied when asked by oe24.

But he wasn’t let off the hook so easily.

Shakira was in the Mercedes garage when she recently made an appearance at the Spanish Grand Prix, Wolff was told.

His response?

"I didn't see anything, I just looked at my screen…”

Shakira Gets Dinner with Lewis Hamilton After F1 Spanish Grand Prix https://t.co/b8qs16wsdf — People (@people) June 6, 2023

Hamilton and Shakira have not made a single public comment about the suggestion that they are dating.

They have been spotted together on multiple occasions.

First he picked her up from her Miami home for a boat trip, then they met later in the same city again, before a dinner with friends in Barcelona after she came to the grand prix.

Remarkably, Carlos Sainz has since been cited as the key cog in their meet-up!

Apparently, the Ferrari driver helped to introduce them.