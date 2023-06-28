Mercedes have enjoyed a notable upswing in performance since debuting a major upgrade package at last month’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Will McLaren's HUGE upgrades turn their F1 season around? Video of Will McLaren&#039;s HUGE upgrades turn their F1 season around?

The German manufacturer secured their first double podium finish at the following race in Spain, before Lewis Hamilton claimed a second consecutive rostrum in Canada last time out.

And team principal Wolff is cautiously optimistic about Mercedes’ chances at the Red Bull Ring, a track he anticipates will suit the upgraded W14 more than Montreal.

“There were plenty of positives to take from the last race in Canada,” Wolff said. “Although we didn't get both cars to the chequered flag, a podium was a solid result and we saw encouraging signs from our updated package.

“Austria is always a special weekend, as it's my home race and I have good memories from the track; both with the team but also from my early years racing there and teaching as an instructor. It's also the second Sprint of the season so it will be interesting to see the impact it has on the weekend, at a more traditional circuit.

“It's a short lap in Spielberg and looks straightforward on paper; several long straights broken up by a range of slow, medium-speed and fast corners. But it's a challenging one to put together and get right.

“We will aim to build on the momentum we have generated over the past two races and continue our positive trajectory with the car.

“It's a venue where the W14 should perform better than in Canada, but we won't take anything for granted. As always, we will be working hard to maximise our performance and deliver strong results.”

It remains to be seen whether Hamilton’s new contract with Mercedes will be finalised ahead of this weekend’s race.

The seven-time world champion’s current deal expires at the end of the year but he recently held talks with Wolff and an extension is considered to be a formality by both parties.

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has suggested that Hamilton’s new deal could be announced ahead of next week’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.