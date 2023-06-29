The Mexican has not travelled to the Red Bull Ring on Thursday in order to take the day to rest and ensure he is in the best possible heath for Friday.

Although the exact nature of Perez’s illness has not been disclosed, there is no suggestion from Red Bull that his participation in opening practice and qualifying is in doubt.

In the event Perez cannot drive on Friday, Red Bull have former McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo as a back-up in his reserve role.

Perez sits 69 points adrift of championship leader and teammate Max Verstappen, who claimed his fourth consecutive victory and sixth win in eight races last time out in Canada.

Coming into this weekend’s race in Austria, Perez admitted he needs to “step up” his performances after a difficult three races.

“For me my focus will be on track though because I know how important it is for me to have a consistent weekend and really produce a result, I know I am capable of,” he said.

“The weather looks like it could be tricky and it’s a Sprint weekend so time in the car to set-up will be minimal and critical, we must maximise every moment we have to prepare.

“I had fun at the last Sprint weekend in Baku and it was a very successful time but at a very different circuit. I want to achieve the same again but know I need to step up to achieve that.”

Verstappen was forced to cancel his media commitments in Saudi Arabia earlier this year because of a stomach illness.