Aston Martin’s Alonso and Ferrari’s Sainz have clashed a couple of times this season, most notably in Australia when Sainz tipped Alonso into a spin during a late race restart.

The incidents sparked reports of tension between the pair but both drivers have flatly denied suggestions of a rift and insist their relationship is strong.

“We know each other for a very, very long time,” Alonso said on Thursday ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

“We are good friends inside the circuit and outside as well. There are many stupid things, and this year, because I have a competitive car and we are fighting close together on track… In Spain, we are like this.

“We have to unfortunately know that the level of journalism in Spain is low, generally. That’s the way it is. We are not often in Spain unfortunately and we try to avoid our country, unfortunately, for many things.”

Sainz echoed his fellow countryman’s comments, adding: “I agree. I think you guys can even tell. It’s not like we need to be in a press conference to prove it or to show it.

“If you look at when we are in the drivers’ parade or around the paddock, you can just tell the relationship is like it has always been.

“It’s true that this year there’s more competition because we are fighting for similar positions but for me that always stays on track.

"I know how to separate the track from the outside of the track. I’ve always been good at it, and Fernando has always been good at it and we are both mature enough to know that.

“We are just going to try and enjoy the moment, because it’s a good moment for F1 in Spain and to spoil it with stupid stuff that might come out, I don’t think it is worth it.

“It’s not worth even giving my attention or commenting on it, because it’s giving importance or attention to people that just wants to do something bad.”