Hamilton’s current contract with Mercedes runs out at the end of F1 2023, meaning his future has been a hot topic.

The seven-time world champion was linked with a sensational $40 million switch to Ferrari earlier this year, with Charles Leclerc moving in the other direction.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

However, all signs are pointing towards Hamilton signing a new deal with Mercedes, sticking with the team that has seen him win six of his seven F1 world titles.

In the FIA press conference on Friday, Horner was asked about the prospect of signing Hamilton to partner Max Verstappen, creating a Red Bull ‘super team’.

“It’s nothing we’ve ever considered in the recent past,” Horner said. “I mean obviously to pay for those two drivers in itself, you’d probably have to sell the factory!

“Lewis is obviously a great driver - hopefully he will be around for many years to come. There’s been a couple of occasions in history we’ve had a couple of conversations about the possibility of joining Red Bull but that’s not been any time recently.”

It’s not the first time Horner has hinted that talks have taken place between Red Bull and Hamilton.

Speaking to the Daily Mail last year, Horner confirmed that Hamilton wanted to join Red Bull during this years of success with Sebastian Vettel.

“Lewis and I have had a couple of conversations over the years,” Horner added.

“From 2010 to 2013, he was very keen to come and drive for Red Bull. We had Sebastian at that time and to have had two alpha drivers wouldn’t have made sense.”