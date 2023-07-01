The former F1 title rivals came to blows in the closing stages of SQ1 in Saturday morning’s Sprint Shootout as they jostled for track position with the clock ticking down.

Will McLaren's HUGE upgrades turn their F1 season around? Video of Will McLaren&#039;s HUGE upgrades turn their F1 season around?

Hamilton, who was preparing to start his final flying lap, appeared to impede Verstappen at the final corner. Verstappen then overtook Hamilton on the main straight and compromised the Mercedes driver’s exit from Turn 1.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton saw his final lap ruined and was eliminated in 18th, while Verstappen went on to claim pole for the sprint race, which he won.

“He blocked me into the last corner, so I had to brake more and I lost like three tenths,” Verstappen replied when asked to explain the incident following his sprint race triumph.

“So that wasn’t ideal, and I think not correct.

“There was still a few seconds left on the clock so I didn’t know if my lap time was going to be safe and I wanted to continue.

“But ran out of time, space, with the two cars like that, which was a bit of a shame.”

Analysing the incident after the Sprint Shootout, Sky F1’s Anthony Davidson said: “You’ve got Verstappen on the other side, he’s on a flying lap and coming up on Lewis as Lewis is slowing down.

“So [Lewis] definitely gets in the way of Max going into the corner.

“But then the slot gap opens on the DRS to prove that Lewis is starting a fast lap. Max puts his hand up to say ‘what are you doing at the final corner?’

“And then gives what he had at the final corner to Lewis in Turn 1. So Lewis then has to put the car into the charge mode and immediately bailing that lap.

“A little bit of argy bargy going on between them. Lewis carries on and tries to find track position but realises he’s running out of time.

“I thought he was in more traffic but as it turned out he was trying to find some more track position but couldn’t fin it, so big frustration there for Lewis.”