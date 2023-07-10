Lando Norris stormed to the podium, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, while Oscar Piastri also impressively finished fourth at the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The rate of McLaren’s sudden improvement after a significant upgrade package was introduce might startle Mercedes, who are still seeking a similar jump.

How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up Video of How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up

Jenson Button told Sky that Toto Wolff’s team will be annoyed: “I think so. It’s not the first time.

“They are still on their way back from a difficult year.

“But for a McLaren to jump so far in front? Without the Safety Car they would have been even further in front, there would have been two McLarens in second and third.

“It is difficult. But remember - there’s an engine there that they produce.”

Schiff said about Mercedes: “They are one of the most successful teams, especially in recent times.

“It can only be frustrating to see not only McLaren jump ahead, but earlier in the season Aston.

“They will be scratching their heads why they haven’t been able to make a significant step like the teams around them.

“They will turn it around. Unfortunately for them, they get the back foot on quali days. Had they qualified higher up the grid with the race pace, they would have been ahead of McLaren.”

Button said: “It puts pressure on their aero department.”

Mercedes started powering McLaren’s F1 engines again in 2021.

The 2023 season began with Mercedes shocked to fall behind their other customer team, Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso’s streak of podium finishes has coolled yet Mercedes’ pursuit of the dominant Red Bulls has now been interrupted unexpectedly by Norris.

Hamilton insisted that McLaren have been faster than Mercedes for two races in a row now.