Lewis Hamilton on a yacht in Ibiza with tennis player and actress

He was joined by Jenny Stray Spetalen, 20, an aspiring tennis player and the daughter of a Norwegian millionaire.

Also on board was Eiza Gonzalez, 33, a Mexican actress who is set to star in an upcoming Guy Ritchie movie.

And Baz Luhrmann, the film director, and his wife Catherine Martin were also present.

Hamilton has been romantically linked to superstar singer Shakira over the past few months although neither have spoken about it.

She has visited him at three grands prix this season - in Miami, Barcelona and at Silverstone where they reportedly partied alongside friends until the early hours after the race.

But Shakira is dating NBA player Jimmy Butler, according to US Weekly.