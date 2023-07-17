“Okay, Mick you can do the donuts now,” Mercedes tweeted while Schumacher entertained crowds by driving at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It was an amusing reference to Schumacher’s final race for Haas last season when, knowing he was leaving, he performed donuts after the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but was scolded by his team.

"Sorry Mick, can you stop doing doughnuts please? Seriously? I'm sorry Mick, but we just can't," came the instruction via team radio.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has since criticised his opposite number Guenther Steiner’s handling of Schumacher.

He duly left Haas and, this season, is Mercedes’ third driver - at the team where his legendary father ended his own career.

Michael Schumacher came out of retirement to drive for Mercedes for three seasons, paving the way for Lewis Hamilton to join him as a seven-time F1 champion.

At Goodwood, Mick donned his father’s old helmet and race overalls to drive his 2011 W02.

It was a hugely emotional moment which Mercedes captured perfectly on their social media channels, while also delivering a funny jibe at Haas.