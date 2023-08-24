The former Ferrari driver has started legal action against F1 bosses and governing body the FIA and is seeking compensation for a loss in earnings.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

Massa missed out on the 2008 title to Hamilton and his lawyers have claimed this was due to the ‘crash-gate’ scandal - when Renault fixed the Singapore Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was not interested in getting involved in the matter when asked for his reaction ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

“I have a really bad memory, so I don’t really remember a lot, to be honest,” Hamilton told reporters at Zandvoort.

“I’m really just focused on the here and now and helping the team get back into the championship and the race.

“I’m not really focused on what happened 15 years ago.”

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone sparked Massa’s legal bid with comments attributed in a recent interview with F1-Insider.

“We wanted to protect the sport and save it from a huge scandal,” Ecclestone was quoted as saying, in translation.

"I still feel sorry for Massa today," he added. "He was cheated out of the title he deserved, while Hamilton had all the luck in the world and won his first championship.”

Ecclestone, 92, has since said he cannot remember ever giving the interview.